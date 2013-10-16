Patriots DL Marcus Forston plays the role of mentor to students in Big Brothers Big Sisters program

"Mentoring means a lot, but it doesn't have to [come from] someone older than you, because you learn from a lot of people. You can learn from the kids that your mentoring," explained Forston. "A lot times we don't understand and we don't know what a person is going through. Instead of just giving advice on life and school and everything like that, we can get advice on what keeps them positive through their tough times."

Forston might still be getting acclimated along the Patriots defensive line, but he has a good mentor of his own to help him with his transition to life in the NFL and as a role model in the community. He played the along the same defensive line at the University of Miami that current teammate Vince Wilfork did over 10 years ago. Wilfork has been an active member of the New England community with his wife Bianca since his arrival to the team, and has provided Forston with an outlet for questions of frustrations.

"I met [Vince] my sophomore year of college when he came back to the school. Right then and there we connected and exchanged numbers. My whole time through college we always talked the night before the game and he would tell me what I need to work on."

The event Tuesday served as a positive example of the good that mentoring, and in the grander scheme of things, volunteering can inject into a community. You couldn't miss the bright white smiles that lit up the Cameron Middle School Gymnasium, and the laughs that filled the room were enough to even bring a smile to the onlookers. But the gleaming example that was witnessed Tuesday also shed light on the need for more volunteers. At the heart of this initiative, that is what the New England organization is looking to do; inspire Patriots fans and members of the New England community to go out and make a difference in their community by volunteering.