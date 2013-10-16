Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Jan 18 - 02:00 PM | Tue Jan 23 - 11:55 AM

Reports: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots

Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1

EXCLUSIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Tamara Brown

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Robert Kraft's Purchase of the New England Patriots

Top Offensive Coordinator Candidates for the Patriots with Bill O'Brien Reportedly Heading to Ohio State 

Do Your Life with Former Patriot Adam Vinatieri | Life After the NFL, Memories and Family

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

Behind-the-scenes of Jerod Mayo's First Day as Head Coach

Patriots Unfiltered 1/18: What's Next for New England, Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's Introductory Press Conference, NFL Playoffs Picks

Patriots Catch-22 1/18: Reaction to Jerod Mayo's Introductory Press Conference, NFL Draft Talk

Jerod Mayo's high school football coach knew he was destined for coaching long ago: 'I can't take any credit'

Photos: Jerod Mayo introduced as New England Patriots Head Coach

Jerod Mayo Introductory Press Conference: "My calling is to be a teacher and develop people"

Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jonathan Jones React to Jerod Mayo's Promotion to Patriots Head Coach

Analysis: Jerod Mayo Takes the Reins in New England

Transcript: Robert Kraft and Jerod Mayo Press Conference 1/17

Robert Kraft acquired the Patriots 30 years ago; here's what life was like in 1994

Patriots DL Marcus Forston plays the role of mentor to students in Big Brothers Big Sisters program

Marcus Forston spent his day off Tuesday interacting with students at Cameron Middle School in Framingham to promote the importance of mentorship as part of the New England Patriots Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.

Oct 16, 2013 at 07:39 AM
David Abbruzese
500x305-20131016-community.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Newly promoted Patriots defensive lineman Marcus Forston took a break from battling offensive lineman during practice to visit Cameron Middle School in Framingham, Mass on Tuesday as part of the New England Patriots Celebrate Volunteerism initiative. He visited with students from the school who take part in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program to speak about the importance and the value of mentoring.

"My mom was my mentor. Everything she has done despite not having a job that paid a lot or being able to pay for me to go to college, she made sure I got good grades and stayed on top of [my work] so that I could earn the scholarship that I did to the University of Miami. Mentoring is important because you can make an impact on someone's life. I know me going [to Cameron Middle School] is challenging myself to go there and change at least one kid's life."

The day was a change of pace for both Forston and the students, who traded in their pencils and notebooks for an hour of fun competition against a professional athlete. The day started with introductions and a few speeches, but competitive nature quickly took over and the kids were showing off their skills at all manner of events, including cups stacking and crab walk races. Forston was determined not to be left out either, and he participated in a spirited crab-walk race and cup stacking competition -with his feet.

And while the event fostered a spirit of fun and games, the day was really about celebrating volunteers that have worked tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of youth in their community as mentor leaders. Forston understands the importance of mentorship and the role it can play in the development of a child.

384-20131016-community.jpg

"Mentoring means a lot, but it doesn't have to [come from] someone older than you, because you learn from a lot of people. You can learn from the kids that your mentoring," explained Forston. "A lot times we don't understand and we don't know what a person is going through. Instead of just giving advice on life and school and everything like that, we can get advice on what keeps them positive through their tough times."

Forston might still be getting acclimated along the Patriots defensive line, but he has a good mentor of his own to help him with his transition to life in the NFL and as a role model in the community. He played the along the same defensive line at the University of Miami that current teammate Vince Wilfork did over 10 years ago. Wilfork has been an active member of the New England community with his wife Bianca since his arrival to the team, and has provided Forston with an outlet for questions of frustrations.

"I met [Vince] my sophomore year of college when he came back to the school. Right then and there we connected and exchanged numbers. My whole time through college we always talked the night before the game and he would tell me what I need to work on."

The event Tuesday served as a positive example of the good that mentoring, and in the grander scheme of things, volunteering can inject into a community. You couldn't miss the bright white smiles that lit up the Cameron Middle School Gymnasium, and the laughs that filled the room were enough to even bring a smile to the onlookers. But the gleaming example that was witnessed Tuesday also shed light on the need for more volunteers. At the heart of this initiative, that is what the New England organization is looking to do; inspire Patriots fans and members of the New England community to go out and make a difference in their community by volunteering.

Tuesday's visit to Cameron Middle School was part of the Patriots Charitable Foundation's ongoing Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, which recognizes deserving volunteers and encourages Patriots fans to give back in their communities. For more information about Celebrate Volunteerism and for a complete list of future initiatives, go to www.patriots.com/community.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots

The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.
news

PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener

PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.
news

More bad than good in Washington

The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.
news

Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.
news

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui

One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.
news

News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.
news

Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.
news

Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title

The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
news

2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced

Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.
news

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs

The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Mankins, Dennard return to practice; new WR added

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Reports: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots

Patriots Cheerleaders 2023 Year in Review

Top Offensive Coordinator Candidates for the Patriots with Bill O'Brien Reportedly Heading to Ohio State 

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

Jerod Mayo's high school football coach knew he was destined for coaching long ago: 'I can't take any credit'

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Robert Kraft purchasing the New England Patriots, watch an exclusive interview from 1994 moments after Mr. Kraft made the deal official. The Patriots Chairman and CEO shares his dreams of owning an NFL team, the importance of the New England community and what the Patriots legacy means to him and the region.

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Watch throwback highlights from the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff game as the New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts at home at Gillette Stadium. See former Patriots Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, LeGarrette Blount and more defeat the Colts 43-22 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we welcome in a new era, as Jerod Mayo is introduced as the 15th head coach in franchise history. Go behind the scenes on Mayo's first day and get reaction from current and former players on the hire.  Plus, we go one-on-one with the new head coach.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

EXCLUSIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Tamara Brown

Tamara Brown sits down with Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo to discuss his excitement for his new role.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Robert Kraft's Purchase of the New England Patriots

Sit down with New England Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft as he celebrates the 30th anniversary of purchasing the team. Mr. Kraft reflects on iconic photos and legendary memories including Super Bowl championships, building Gillette Stadium, hosting a Taylor Swift concerts and more.

Do Your Life with Former Patriot Adam Vinatieri | Life After the NFL, Memories and Family

Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri relives some of his all-time greatest kicks in NFL history and talks life after the NFL, memories and family.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising