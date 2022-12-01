Patriots Elevate OL Bill Murray and K Tristan Vizcaino to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Bill Murray and K Tristan Vizcaino to the active roster from the practice squad.
Murray, 25, originally joined New England as a rookie free agent out of William & Mary in 2020 and is in his third season on the practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder moved to the offensive line from the defensive line this past summer. Murray was elevated to the active roster for the game against Chicago on Oct. 24 and at Minnesota on Nov. 24 but did not see action in those games.
Vizcaino, 26, who originally signed with New England on June 10, 2022 and was released at the end of training camp, joined the practice squad on Nov. 21 for the third time this season. After being released from the New England practice squad on Nov. 1 for the second time, Vizcaino was signed to the Arizona 53-man roster on Nov. 12 and kicked two field goals in the Cardinals victory at the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 13 before being released on Nov. 15.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder has spent time in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019-20), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Buffalo Bills (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2021) and Arizona Cardinals (2022). Vizcaino has played in eight NFL games and is 11-of-12 on field goal attempts and 15-of-20 on extra points in games with the 49ers, Chargers and Cardinals.
He was not originally signed as a non-drafted rookie free agent following his collegiate career at Washington in 2018, but eventually signed a futures contract as a first-year free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 2, 2019.