Official website of the New England Patriots

Marcus Jones with a 48-yard touchdown catch from Mac Jones vs. Buffalo Bills

Josh Uche collapses pocket on Allen after LT Quessenberry falls down at snap

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Inactive Analysis: David Andrews, Trent Brown Active for the Patriots vs. Bills on Thursday Night

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Betting Breakdown: NFL Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Scouting the Bills: A Five-Step Plan for the Patriots to Beat the Bills on Thursday Night

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

For My Cause My Cleats, some Patriots players honor their own foundations

Artists For Humanity commissioned for Ja'Whaun Bentley's My Cause My Cleats

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out RB Damien Harris (Thigh), List Six as Questionable for Thursday Night vs. Bills

Rhamondre Stevenson details importance of youth mentorship from personal experience for My Cause My Cleats

Bill Belichick on Devin McCourty 11/29: "Devin has been a tremendous asset to this organization and to me personally"

Hunter Henry eyes better late-game consistency for Pats offense

Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots offense now in search of consistency and clutch

Patriots Elevate OL Bill Murray and K Tristan Vizcaino to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Bill Murray and K Tristan Vizcaino to the active roster from the practice squad. 

Dec 01, 2022 at 04:38 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-Transactions-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Bill Murray and K Tristan Vizcaino to the active roster from the practice squad.

headshots-2022-forbio-recropped-_0028_Murray_Bill

Bill Murray

#62 OL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 265 lbs
  • College: William & Mary

Murray, 25, originally joined New England as a rookie free agent out of William & Mary in 2020 and is in his third season on the practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder moved to the offensive line from the defensive line this past summer. Murray was elevated to the active roster for the game against Chicago on Oct. 24 and at Minnesota on Nov. 24 but did not see action in those games.

This is a 2022 photo of Tristan Vizcaino of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the Patriots active roster as of June 6, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Tristan Vizcaino

#- K

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 203 lbs
  • College: Washington

Vizcaino, 26, who originally signed with New England on June 10, 2022 and was released at the end of training camp, joined the practice squad on Nov. 21 for the third time this season. After being released from the New England practice squad on Nov. 1 for the second time, Vizcaino was signed to the Arizona 53-man roster on Nov. 12 and kicked two field goals in the Cardinals victory at the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 13 before being released on Nov. 15.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder has spent time in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019-20), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Buffalo Bills (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2021) and Arizona Cardinals (2022). Vizcaino has played in eight NFL games and is 11-of-12 on field goal attempts and 15-of-20 on extra points in games with the 49ers, Chargers and Cardinals.

He was not originally signed as a non-drafted rookie free agent following his collegiate career at Washington in 2018, but eventually signed a futures contract as a first-year free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 2, 2019.

Related Content

news

Patriots Elevate Bill Murray from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Bill Murray from the practice squad to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott from the New York Jets Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to the 53-man roster from the New York Jets practice squad.

news

Patriots Release RB J.J. Taylor; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that have released RB J.J. Taylor. In addition, they have re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. It will be his third stint on the New England practice squad this season.

news

Patriots Sign P Michael Palardy to the 53-Man Roster; Place P Jake Bailey on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have signed P Michael Palardy to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed P Jake Bailey on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign OL Kody Russey to 53-Man Roster; Place DL Christian Barmore on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they signed rookie OL Kody Russey to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DL Christian Barmore on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign OL Hunter Thedford to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Hunter Thedford to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place OL Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve; Elevate WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and Kody Russey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Marcus Cannon on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and OL Kody Russey to the active roster.

news

Patriots Make Changes on the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie OL Hayden Howerton and veteran P Michael Palardy to the practice squad and released DL Ron'Dell Carter and K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Activate OL Yodny Cajuste to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Place Rookie OL Chasen Hines on Injured Reserve; Elevate OL Kody Russey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that OL Yodny Cajuste has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie OL Chasen Hines on injured reserve and activated rookie OL Kody Russey to the active roster.

news

Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriot placed DL LaBryan Ray on the practice squad injured reserve.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Inactive Analysis: David Andrews, Trent Brown Active for the Patriots vs. Bills on Thursday Night

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Patriots Elevate OL Bill Murray and K Tristan Vizcaino to the Active Roster

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Marcus Jones with a 48-yard touchdown catch from Mac Jones vs. Buffalo Bills

Patriots Marcus Jones makes a 48-yard catch and run on a Mac Jones pass against the Bills for a touchdown.

Josh Uche collapses pocket on Allen after LT Quessenberry falls down at snap

Josh Uche collapses pocket on Allen after LT Quessenberry falls down at snap

Hype Video: Patriots vs. Bills

Get ready for Thursday night's Patriots - Bills game in this week's hype video with a throwback feel.

My Cause My Cleats Unboxing: Patriots LB Josh Uche Unveils His Custom Team Impact Game Cleats

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche views his Team Impact inspired My Cause My Cleats during an unboxing of the custom cleats that include a painting of Michigan Wolverine fan Larry Prout Jr. who will be represented on Uche's cleats during New England's Thursday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills In Foxborough, Vikings Leftovers, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots loss in Minnesota and preview the matchup against the Bills. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jahlani Tavai.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Coach Belichick highlights why the Bills offense is so hard to defend on the Belestrator. In addition, during his weekly press briefing, long time captain Devin McCourty is surprised prior to his 200th NFL start, and, in our latest installment of our Tales from the Tailgate series, we introduce to the Storlazzi's, where tailgating is a family affair. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising