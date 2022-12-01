Patriots Elevate OL Bill Murray and K Tristan Vizcaino to the Active Roster

Vizcaino, 26, who originally signed with New England on June 10, 2022 and was released at the end of training camp, joined the practice squad on Nov. 21 for the third time this season. After being released from the New England practice squad on Nov. 1 for the second time, Vizcaino was signed to the Arizona 53-man roster on Nov. 12 and kicked two field goals in the Cardinals victory at the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 13 before being released on Nov. 15.