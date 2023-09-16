Patriots Elevate Two Players from the Practice Squad

Munson (jersey #43), 28, was elevated to the active roster last week and played on special teams in the game against Philadelphia. He has had three different stints with New England, spending time on the practice squad in 2018 and 2019, the 53-man roster in 2021 and the practice squad in 2022. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2017 with the New York Giants out of San Diego State. Munson has also spent time with Miami. He was placed on injured reserve in August last summer and then released by Miami on Oct. 10, before being signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 12. Overall, he has played in 44 games with seven starts and accumulated 45 total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. Munson was released by the Patriots on Aug. 29, 2023 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 30, 2023.