Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 14 - 04:00 PM | Sun Sep 17 - 05:55 PM

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

One-on-one with Kendrick Bourne

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Teaser: Tom Brady Halftime Feature on All Access

Pregame Primer: Everything to know before Dolphins-Patriots

Robert Kraft greets fans who traveled far and wide for release of Nike's 'Patriots' Air Force 1

PRO Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Nike releases latest edition of Robert Kraft's 'Patriots' Air Force 1

Jabrill Peppers emerging as leader and playmaker for Patriots

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Dolphins AFC East Showdown

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

10 to Watch: Patriots eye big divisional matchup vs. Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One on One with Mike Gesicki

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Tyreek Hill, O'Brien vs. Fangio Headline Sunday Night's Matchup With the Dolphins

Mac Jones Invokes the '24 Hour Rule' as Patriots Turn the Page to Dolphins 

Week 2 Injury Report: Dolphins at Patriots

Photos: Patriots Practice in Throwbacks 9/13

Patriots Mailbag: Passing up FGs, looking for depth and more

BEST GAME PHOTOS: Patriots vs. Eagles

Patriots Elevate Two Players from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Calvin Munson and WR Jalen Reagor from the practice squad to the active roster. 

Sep 16, 2023 at 04:46 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2023-Transactions-TW

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Calvin Munson and WR Jalen Reagor from the practice squad to the active roster.

Calvin-Munson-Headshot

Calvin Munson

#43 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: San Diego State

Munson (jersey #43), 28, was elevated to the active roster last week and played on special teams in the game against Philadelphia. He has had three different stints with New England, spending time on the practice squad in 2018 and 2019, the 53-man roster in 2021 and the practice squad in 2022. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2017 with the New York Giants out of San Diego State. Munson has also spent time with Miami. He was placed on injured reserve in August last summer and then released by Miami on Oct. 10, before being signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 12. Overall, he has played in 44 games with seven starts and accumulated 45 total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. Munson was released by the Patriots on Aug. 29, 2023 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 30, 2023.

Reagor_Jalen-Headshot

Jalen Reagor

#83 WR

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 197 lbs
  • College: TCU

Reagor (jersey #83), 24, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with Philadelphia (2020-21) and Minnesota (2022). He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2023. The 5-foot-11, 197-pounder, originally joined Philadelphia as a first-round draft pick (21st overall) out of TCU. After two seasons in Philadelphia, Reagor was traded to Minnesota on Aug. 31, 2022 for undisclosed draft picks. He has played in 44 regular season games with 24 starts and has 72 receptions for 799 yards with four touchdowns, returned 12 kicks for 255 yards and 61 punts for 488 yards with one touchdown. He was released by Minnesota on Aug. 30, 2023.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the Active Roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and List QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad

The Patriots announced today that they signed RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve and list QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad.
news

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed and were awarded QB Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina. Corral was released by Carolina on Aug. 31. In addition, the Patriots signed WR T.J. Luther and WR Jalen Reagor to the practice squad and released WR Thyrick Pitts from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Place WR Tyquan Thornton on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve.
news

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed fifteen players to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

The Patriots announced today a series of roster moves to reach the mandatory 53-man roster limit. 
news

Patriots Release QB Trace McSorley and P Corliss Waitman

The New England Patriots announced that they have released quarterback Trace McSorley and punter Corliss Waitman.
news

Patriots Acquire OL Vederian Lowe in a Trade with Minnesota 

The New England Patriots announced that they have acquired OL Vederian Lowe in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, pending a physical examination.
news

Patriots Release 11 Players

The The New England Patriots announced that they have released 11 players.
news

Patriots Acquire OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for RB Pierre Strong Jr.

The Patriots announced that they have acquired OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for RB Pierre Strong Jr., pending both players passing physical examinations.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LB Calvin Munson, WR Jalen Reagor From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins 

Patriots Elevate Two Players from the Practice Squad

Now as a First-Time Team Captain, Hunter Henry Continues to Thrive With the Patriots

Analysis: Patriots List Six Players as Questionable, Keeping Door Open for Key Contributors to Play vs. Dolphins

Week 2 Injury Report: Dolphins at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Top 10 Patriots - Dolphins Moments

Watch as we countdown the Patriots top 10 moments against the Miami Dolphins.

Drone Flyover: Gillette Stadium is Ready for Miami

Gillette Stadium is ready for the first throwback game of the season.

Patriots This Week: Dolphins Preview, Eagles Recap

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, and preview their week two matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots All Access 9/15: Tom Brady Halftime Behind the Scenes, Eagles Recap, Dolphins Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access, go behind the scenes of one of the most memorable ceremonies in Gillette Stadium history, as Patriots fans say thank you to Tom Brady. Plus, a conversation with receiver Kendrick Bourne, and Bill Belichick spotlights the unique skills of Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the Belestrator.

Get Hyped for Patriots - Dolphins Throwback Game

The New England Patriots get set to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football at Gillette Stadium in their throwback red uniforms.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising