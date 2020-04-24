Patriots eye five picks on day two of the draft

The Patriots didn't make a selection on the first night of the 2020 draft, but traded down, picking up two picks and setting up an exciting second day of the draft that now sees them holding five selections in the two rounds. New England swapped their 23rd overall draft picks for the 37th and 71st picks in the draft, filling in a sizable gap in their draft selections and giving them a chance to fill multiple roster holes.

New England now holds the 37th, 71st, 87th, 98th and 100th selections for Friday.

"We're gonna look at what's left and how to re-calibrate and if we want to move around a little bit we certainly have the ammunition and the flexibility to do so," said Nick Caserio at the end of the first night.

"With both picks and/or trades, it's all player driven. If there's a player you feel you need to move to get, then you can go ahead and do it. We'll see how it all goes, I'd expect us to pick a handful of players tomorrow. How we pick them ultimately will be determined by what we're looking at and how much we actually end up moving.