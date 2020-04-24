Patriots eye five picks on day two of the draft

Official website of the New England Patriots

Apr 24, 2020 at 05:44 PM
20200423_drafttemplate1_tw

The Patriots didn't make a selection on the first night of the 2020 draft, but traded down, picking up two picks and setting up an exciting second day of the draft that now sees them holding five selections in the two rounds. New England swapped their 23rd overall draft picks for the 37th and 71st picks in the draft, filling in a sizable gap in their draft selections and giving them a chance to fill multiple roster holes.

New England now holds the 37th, 71st, 87th, 98th and 100th selections for Friday.

"We're gonna look at what's left and how to re-calibrate and if we want to move around a little bit we certainly have the ammunition and the flexibility to do so," said Nick Caserio at the end of the first night.

"With both picks and/or trades, it's all player driven. If there's a player you feel you need to move to get, then you can go ahead and do it. We'll see how it all goes, I'd expect us to pick a handful of players tomorrow. How we pick them ultimately will be determined by what we're looking at and how much we actually end up moving.

With sizable needs on defense, at tight end and wide receiver, there are numerous talented players that could help improve the Patriots roster. Here's a list of some players who might be good fits for the Patriots needs on what should be an exciting day two of the draft!

SAFETY

Xavier McKinney

Grant Delpit

Antoine Winfield Jr.

EDGE

AJ Epenesa

Yetur Gross-Matos

Terrelle Lewis

Jonathan Greenard

Jabari Zuniga

LINEBACKER

Zack Baun

Malik Harrison

Logan Wilson

WIDE RECEIVER

Laviska Shenault

Michael Pittman

Denzel Mims

Chase Claypool

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Josh Jones

Prince Tega Wanogho

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Russ Blacklock

Marlon Davidson

McTelvin Agim

Rashard Lawrence

TIGHT END

Cole Kmet

Adam Trautman

Harrison Bryant

