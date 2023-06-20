Official website of the New England Patriots

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Patriots Foundation and Bank of America Team Up to Support Second Round of Community Captains Program

Initiative will continue to provide financial, in-kind and additional support to six nonprofit organizations.

Jun 20, 2023
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (June 20th, 2023) – The New England Patriots Foundation has teamed up with Bank of America to continue a program called "Community Captains." This charitable initiative was created in 2021 to build deeper relationships with nonprofits and strengthen the impact on the populations they serve.

Over the next two years, the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America will work closely with six new nonprofit organizations. The goal of this program is to establish a deeper understanding of the community efforts of each and to help each charity to more effectively serve their constituents.

"Through the Community Captains initiative, we are able to partner with six new nonprofit organizations who are already leaders in their communities," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "We will team up with each of them to provide additional resources and a greater platform to expand the scope of each of their missions. Together, I know we can have an even greater impact in our local communities."

A total of $300,000 in donations will be granted to the Community Captains, including $50,000 for each organization. In addition to financial support, each of the nonprofits will receive in-kind donations, visits from the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America, access to additional training, mentorship and support including Bank of America's Better Money Habits program, and much more.

"The nonprofit organizations that are part of this initiative are making a profound difference," said Miceal Chamberlain, President, Bank of America Massachusetts. "Through the vital work that they do, they are expanding opportunities for people from marginalized backgrounds and enriching the lives of those they serve. Together with the Patriots Foundation, our goal is to provide them with resources and capacity to build on their success, so they continue to have a positive and lasting impact."

These organizations have been deeply researched and hand selected by the Kraft family, the community relations team and our program partner Bank of America. The charities cover a wide range of causes and support various communities throughout New England.

The program will officially kick off on July 28 with a luncheon at Gillette Stadium. All six organizations will have the opportunity to hear from the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America about the support they will receive over the next two years.

The Patriots Foundation and Bank of America hand-selected each of the nonprofit organizations, which include:

Blue Star Families – New England Chapter

Blue Star Families empowers families to thrive as they serve. They are committed to strengthening military families by connecting them with their neighbors to create vibrant communities of mutual support.

Bridge Over Troubled Waters – Boston, Mass.

Bridge Over Troubled Waters provides effective and innovative services to run away, homeless and high-risk youth, helps youth avoid a lifetime of dependency on social services, guides youth towards self-sufficiency, and enables youth to transform their lives and build fulfilling, meaningful futures.

My Brothers Table – Lynn, Mass.

The mission of My Brother's Table is to nourish their community through hospitality, free meals, and unconditional love. Founded in 1982 MBT, the largest soup kitchen on the North Shore, has provided over 6 million hot, free meals and outreach to men, women and children in need. The Table has served 2.7+ million meals since the pandemic began.

Friends of the Children – Roxbury, Mass.

Friends of the Children is a national nonprofit organization that selects and invites youth – all of whom have unique talents, interests and dreams, and face multiple systemic obstacles – to be paired with a paid, professional mentor called a Friend. We hire and train Friends to support our youth from as early as age 4 through high school graduation – 12+ years, no matter what.

New England Center and Home for Veterans – Boston, Mass.

The Mission of the New England Center and Home for Veterans (NECHV) is to equip Veterans who are facing or at-risk of homelessness with the tools for economic self-sufficiency and to provide them a path to achieve successful and dignified independent living.

Rhode Island Free Clinic – Providence, R.I.

Founded in 1998, the Rhode Island Free Clinic's mission is to provide free, comprehensive medical care and preventive health services to adults who have no health insurance and cannot afford those services; and to serve as an educational training site for aspiring health care professionals.

