Patriots Foundation and Bank of America Team Up to Support Second Round of Community Captains Program

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (June 20th, 2023) – The New England Patriots Foundation has teamed up with Bank of America to continue a program called "Community Captains." This charitable initiative was created in 2021 to build deeper relationships with nonprofits and strengthen the impact on the populations they serve.

Over the next two years, the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America will work closely with six new nonprofit organizations. The goal of this program is to establish a deeper understanding of the community efforts of each and to help each charity to more effectively serve their constituents.

"Through the Community Captains initiative, we are able to partner with six new nonprofit organizations who are already leaders in their communities," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "We will team up with each of them to provide additional resources and a greater platform to expand the scope of each of their missions. Together, I know we can have an even greater impact in our local communities."

A total of $300,000 in donations will be granted to the Community Captains, including $50,000 for each organization. In addition to financial support, each of the nonprofits will receive in-kind donations, visits from the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America, access to additional training, mentorship and support including Bank of America's Better Money Habits program, and much more.

"The nonprofit organizations that are part of this initiative are making a profound difference," said Miceal Chamberlain, President, Bank of America Massachusetts. "Through the vital work that they do, they are expanding opportunities for people from marginalized backgrounds and enriching the lives of those they serve. Together with the Patriots Foundation, our goal is to provide them with resources and capacity to build on their success, so they continue to have a positive and lasting impact."

These organizations have been deeply researched and hand selected by the Kraft family, the community relations team and our program partner Bank of America. The charities cover a wide range of causes and support various communities throughout New England.

The program will officially kick off on July 28 with a luncheon at Gillette Stadium. All six organizations will have the opportunity to hear from the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America about the support they will receive over the next two years.