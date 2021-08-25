Patriots Foundation to raffle off VIP game day experience for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Official website of the New England Patriots

Aug 25, 2021 at 01:16 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

2021 Patriots Game Day Raffle

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – As the Patriots prepare to welcome fans back to Gillette Stadium in 2021, the New England Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win a VIP game day experience.

One lucky grand prize winner will receive four (4) Putnam Club tickets including four (4) tailgate party passes and one (1) Putnam Club parking pass to the Patriots vs. Buccaneers game on Sunday, October 3 at Gillette Stadium.

In addition to the grand prize, a second set of tickets will be raffled off for the Sunday night matchup. The second prize winner will receive two (2) general admission tickets and a parking pass to the Patriots vs. Buccaneers game. There will also be a third prize winner, receiving a Patriots autographed package.

Raffle tickets are $10 each with all proceeds benefiting the New England Patriots Foundation. Fans can buy tickets individually, or in bundles to increase their chances of winning. The more tickets you buy, the deeper the discount. The bundled tickets come in the following quantities and prices:

  • 5 raffle tickets for $25;
  • 50 raffle tickets for $100, or
  • 250 raffle tickets for $250.

The raffle is open through Sunday, September 26. Winners will be drawn on Monday, September 27 and will be contacted by phone and email later that day. Contestants must be 18 years of age or older. For a full list of contest rules or to purchase raffle tickets, visit www.patriots.com/raffle.

