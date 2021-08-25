Patriots Foundation to raffle off VIP game day experience for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – As the Patriots prepare to welcome fans back to Gillette Stadium in 2021, the New England Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win a VIP game day experience.

One lucky grand prize winner will receive four (4) Putnam Club tickets including four (4) tailgate party passes and one (1) Putnam Club parking pass to the Patriots vs. Buccaneers game on Sunday, October 3 at Gillette Stadium.

In addition to the grand prize, a second set of tickets will be raffled off for the Sunday night matchup. The second prize winner will receive two (2) general admission tickets and a parking pass to the Patriots vs. Buccaneers game. There will also be a third prize winner, receiving a Patriots autographed package.

Raffle tickets are $10 each with all proceeds benefiting the New England Patriots Foundation. Fans can buy tickets individually, or in bundles to increase their chances of winning. The more tickets you buy, the deeper the discount. The bundled tickets come in the following quantities and prices:

5 raffle tickets for $25;

50 raffle tickets for $100, or

250 raffle tickets for $250.