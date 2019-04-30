Patriots Hall of Fame: The Case for Mike Vrabel

Vrabel's most productive season statistically came in New England's 16-0 2007 campaign in which he earned first team All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition thanks to a career-best 12.5 sacks to go along with 77 tackles and four forced fumbles.

Ironically, some of Bill Belichick's greatest praise for his playmaker and team captain came on the day he traded Vrabel along with backup quarterback Matt Cassel to the Chiefs on Feb. 27, 2009.

"When Mike arrived in 2001, we knew we were adding a solid outside linebacker," said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. "But where Mike took it from there exceeded our highest hopes. Mike Vrabel epitomizes everything a coach could seek in a professional football player: toughness, intelligence, playmaking, leadership, versatility and consistency at the highest level. Behind the scenes, Mike's wit and personality is one of the things we have all enjoyed about coming to work every day. The toughest aspect of my job is the day I stop coaching people like Mike, who did everything in his power to contribute to team success. Of all the players I have coached in my career, there is nobody I enjoyed working with more than Mike. In the same way people recognize guys like Troy Brown, we appreciate and thank Mike Vrabel. He is one of the very special Patriots champions."

Belichick is right. Now the head coach of the Titans – a team that upset the Patriots last season in Tennessee – Vrabel should be the next inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

There may never be a another comparable New England player to Vrabel given his significant contributions in all three phases to winning games and championships, combined with his leadership, media savvy and meeting room quick wit that even poked fun at his head coach at times.