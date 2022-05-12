Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 13 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 15 - 11:57 PM

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Home Opener Sweepstakes

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Bailey Zappe too good to pass up

Sam Roberts eyes NFL jump to his favorite team

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

Patriots Sign Eight Rookie Free Agents

Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Gino "The Duke" Cappelletti, an original member of the Boston Patriots in 1960 and a Patriots Hall of Fame wide receiver and placekicker, passed away this morning at his home with his family. Cappelletti was 89 years old.

May 12, 2022 at 03:22 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Gino_Memoriam_16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Gino "The Duke" Cappelletti, an original member of the Boston Patriots in 1960 and a Patriots Hall of Fame wide receiver and placekicker, passed away this morning at his home with his family. Cappelletti was 89 years old.

"My heart aches after learning of Gino Cappelletti's passing this morning," said Robert Kraft, Patriots chairman and CEO. "For the first 51 years of this franchise's history, Gino contributed as an all-star player, assistant coach and broadcaster. You couldn't be a Patriots fan during that era and not be a fan of Gino's. The Patriots have had many iconic, fan-favorite players over the years. Gino was the first. I remember watching him play in 1960 and throughout his career. He was one of the AFL's biggest stars, becoming the first Patriots player to earn league MVP honors and retiring as the league's all-time leading scorer. He became the second player in franchise history to earn Patriots Hall of Fame induction and I will always believe he deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As great of a player as he was, he was an even better person and storyteller. On behalf of my family and the entire Patriots organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Gino's wife, Sandy, their three daughters, Gina, Cara and Christina, and their 10 grandchildren, as well as the many others who will be mourning his loss."

Cappelletti earned the American Football League's (AFL) 1964 Most Valuable Player award and was one of only three players to play in every game in the AFL's 10-year history, along with Jim Otto and George Blanda. Cappelletti finished his career as the AFL's all-time leader in points (1,100) and field goals (170).

Cappelletti became just the second Patriots player to be inducted into the team's hall of fame in 1992, joining John Hannah. Cappelletti was inducted along with his good friend Nick Buoniconti that year. Cappelletti spent his entire 11-year career with the Patriots from 1960 through 1970 after joining the team from the University of Minnesota. A five-time AFL All-Star selection, he led the AFL in scoring five times and holds the top two scoring seasons in AFL history with 155 points in 1964 and 147 points in 1961. He holds the Patriots single-game record for points in a game with 28 on Dec. 18, 1965 vs. Houston.

In addition to the Patriots Hall of Fame, Cappelletti was named to the Patriots all-time team during its 50th anniversary season in 2009 and the All-AFL team in 1971.

Cappelletti still ranks third all-time in Patriots history in scoring with 1,130 career points, as well as 10th with 292 receptions and 12th with 4,589 receiving yards.

Following his playing career, Cappellletti spent seven seasons (1972-78) in the broadcast booth before returning to the sidelines as the special teams coach from 1979 through the 1981 season on Ron Erhardt's staff. He returned to the broadcast booth in 1988, where he remained through the 2011 season.

Funeral service arrangements have not yet been made and will be shared once they are confirmed.

Related Content

news

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

news

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

The Globalization Partners Atrium will feature 50,000 square feet of glass-enclosed, year-round hospitality and function spaces.

news

Patriots Release LB Terez Hall

The Patriots announced that they have released LB Terez Hall.

news

Patriots Release RB Devine Ozigbo

The Patriots announced that they have released RB Devine Ozigbo.

news

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

news

Abbott Lawrence Academy's Shannon Morey Named 2022 Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year

Josh Kraft, President of Kraft Family Philanthropies, announced that Shannon Morey has been selected as the Massachusetts STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) Teacher of the Year by the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.

news

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis Jr.

The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed DL Carl Davis Jr. as an unrestricted free agent.

news

New England and Houston trade selection choices

The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired a 2022 sixth-round draft pick (183rd overall) and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick (245th overall) in a trade with the Texans.

news

Former Patriots LB Clayton Weishuhn Passed Away

The Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former LB Clayton Weishuhn on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the age of 62.

news

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

news

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

The Patriots announced today that they have acquired WR DeVante Parker in a trade with Miami.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Ernie Adams reveals the Patriots' 2022 NFL schedule. The former Director of Football Research and pink stripes icon sits back and announces New England's opponents, dates & times for the upcoming season. Full schedule release show airs on NFL Network, 5/12 at 8:00 PM.

Gino Cappelletti Tribute

A look back at the legendary career of Patriots Hall of Famer, Gino Cappelletti.

Jalen Mills on this upcoming season 5/12: "Definitely feeling more comfortable"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, May 12th, 2022.

Nelson Agholor 5/10: "My goal is to make it a memorable season"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media during his video conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.2

Patriots Draft Throwback: James White

As we celebrate the 8-year anniversary of New England drafting James White, we look back at some of his top plays in a Patriots uniform, including his game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI. The former Wisconsin Badger running back was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has gone on to be a Patriots team captain and 3-time Super Bowl champion.

Patriots All Access: Draft Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we wrap up the 2022 NFL Draft with an exclusive look inside the Patriots draft room as draft decisions were being finalized. Plus, an inside look at No. 1 selection Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising