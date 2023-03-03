Patriots honor Sandy Polimeno as 2022 Fan of the Year in partnership with Bank of America

Polimeno's fandom dates back all the way to the 1960s, with her formally becoming a season ticket member in 1993. From old parking lot tailgates in the 80s and cold metal bleachers in Section 116 to becoming a club member, she and her husband Larry ensured their three children and 10 grandchildren would grow up, partly, in a seat at Gillette Stadium.

"Some people ask if our family goes to church on Sundays," Sandy said in her contest submission. "We respond that Gillette Stadium is our church!"

The Joseph R. Mastrangelo Memorial award was created in 1987 to celebrate fans who embody extreme passion, unwavering dedication and a deep level of loyalty for the team.