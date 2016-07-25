Patriots launch sites in German and Portuguese languages

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Enthused by the expansion of its fan base in communities across the globe, the New England Patriots have launched Patriots.com sections in Portuguese and German in an effort to meet the growing demand of the team's international following and provide all fans with content with which they can engage and enjoy.

"We began truly reaching out to our international fans back in 2005 when we launched the Patriots Fan Club Registry on Patriots.com. That allowed fan clubs around the world to register their clubs and we learned who they were," said Patriots Vice President of Content, Fred Kirsch. "Since then, our international fan base has grown exponentially. Now, with the NFL talking about expanding international games beyond London, the Patriots want to be sure we are reaching out to our existing fans and growing that base every way we can."

In addition to the two new sections on Patriots.com, with newly created Patriots Facebook and Twitter accounts catered to each language. The sections and social channels join a pre-existing, re-branded Patriots en Español section. All three pages allow fans to access a mixture of translated posts and original content in their respective languages.

According to the NFL, the Patriots' Facebook following ranks No. 1 among NFL teams in Brazil, No.2 in Germany and No. 3 in Mexico, inspiring the introduction of content that will cater to the fans in all of those regions.

Patriots fans can access the Spanish, Portuguese and German sites and social media platforms by following the corresponding web addresses below.

Patriots en Español

Patriots em Português