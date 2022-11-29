Patriots Linebacker Jahlani Tavai is 'Happy as Hell' About New Contract Extension

The Patriots turning under-the-radar players into useful contributors is a tradition in New England.

In a challenging league, it doesn't always click for every player right away, and each player's situation entering the NFL often dictates their success.

For Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai, his first two seasons with the Detroit Lions after being selected 43rd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft didn't go as planned. Tavai had an inconsistent start to his career and was released two years into his rookie deal by the Lions on cutdown day at the end of training camp in 2021.

The 26-year-old quickly found a new home in a predictable place, joining the Patriots practice squad, and was signed to the 53-man roster where he's found a home since last October.

On Tuesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed that the team signed Tavai to a contract extension that is reportedly for two years and worth over $4 million for the defensive role player and core special teamer.

"Jahlani has done a good job for us. He's played a lot of football. Played on every down. Smart, versatile player who has earned playing time," Belichick said. "Performance and his contract was up is another reason [for the extension], or it's going to be [at the end of the season]."

Although his primary focus remains Thursday night's game against the Bills, Tavai spoke to Patriots.com about his contract extension following Tuesday's practice.

"I'm happy as hell. I'm grateful for the opportunity they gave me," Tavai said. "I'm just worried about Buffalo. I'm not even thinking about that right now. I'm just happy and blessed that I got the opportunity. It's a big thing for me. It's my second contract, and I'm just blessed to have an opportunity to keep playing football."

Tavai was on New England's radar dating back to his days at the University of Hawaii, with Belichick himself working Tavai out at UCLA before the draft. But Senior Football Adviser Matt Patricia swooped in before the Patriots could select the Rainbow Warriors linebacker.

"When we got him last year, he had a lot of familiarity with our system and a lot of techniques with things that we did and so forth. Just overall, he has that skill set that he can play on the end of the line, play off the line, has some pass rush ability, and plays on all four phases of the kicking game. He's a pretty versatile player and can plug into a lot of different spots, which is helpful, because not everybody can do that or has to be able to do that. He kind of fits that. He's got good size, runs pretty well, has good playing strength, and is smart," Belichick said.

After things didn't pan out with the Lions, Tavai didn't allow the initial failure in the NFL to deter his path towards contributing and carving out a role on a team to continue his pro career.

"I try not to live by roller coasters, man. I try to live my life as consistently as possible or as steadily as I can. That's just the way of football. You don't want too many ups and downs. You want to keep it steady and show no panic. I have faith in myself, and I bet on myself that I could get things done," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Regarding what has worked for the linebacker in his second stop, Tavai pointed to the guidance of his veteran teammates over the last two seasons and earning his playing time.

"Just building trust over here. We have a lot of older vets over here, and the biggest thing for me was building trust, and once I was able to do that, everything just started clicking. Hopefully, I keep going."

Like many Patriots linebackers before him, the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder has split time as an edge defender and an inside linebacker this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Tavai has played 199 snaps as a middle linebacker and 140 on the edge of the defense.