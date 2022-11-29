Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Nov 29 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Bill Belichick on Devin McCourty 11/29: "Devin has been a tremendous asset to this organization and to me personally"

Scouting the Bills: A Five-Step Plan for the Patriots to Beat the Bills on Thursday Night

Hunter Henry eyes better late-game consistency for Pats offense

Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots offense now in search of consistency and clutch

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

NFL Notes: Offense shows signs of life

Report: Patriots sign Tavai to a two-year extension

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Win two tickets to the Patriots vs. Bills game

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Why Jonathan Jones' daughter Skylar inspired idea for My Cause My Cleats

Personal tragedy before Tyquan Thornton's first NFL touchdown inspired his My Cause My Cleats platform

Pats begin Bills prep needing "best game"

Retracing Edelman's improbable rise on 'A Football Life'

Bill Belichick 11/27: "We're going to need to play our best game"

Pats defense readies for another tilt with Josh Allen, Bills

After Further Review: Patriots Get QB Mac Jones Back on Track With Familiar Script on Offense

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Patriots Linebacker Jahlani Tavai is 'Happy as Hell' About New Contract Extension

The Pats linebacker spoke about his contract extension with reporters on Tuesday.

Nov 29, 2022 at 03:22 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

16x9-tavai-ds-wm-tb

The Patriots turning under-the-radar players into useful contributors is a tradition in New England.

In a challenging league, it doesn't always click for every player right away, and each player's situation entering the NFL often dictates their success.

For Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai, his first two seasons with the Detroit Lions after being selected 43rd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft didn't go as planned. Tavai had an inconsistent start to his career and was released two years into his rookie deal by the Lions on cutdown day at the end of training camp in 2021.

The 26-year-old quickly found a new home in a predictable place, joining the Patriots practice squad, and was signed to the 53-man roster where he's found a home since last October.

On Tuesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed that the team signed Tavai to a contract extension that is reportedly for two years and worth over $4 million for the defensive role player and core special teamer.

"Jahlani has done a good job for us. He's played a lot of football. Played on every down. Smart, versatile player who has earned playing time," Belichick said. "Performance and his contract was up is another reason [for the extension], or it's going to be [at the end of the season]."

Although his primary focus remains Thursday night's game against the Bills, Tavai spoke to Patriots.com about his contract extension following Tuesday's practice.

"I'm happy as hell. I'm grateful for the opportunity they gave me," Tavai said. "I'm just worried about Buffalo. I'm not even thinking about that right now. I'm just happy and blessed that I got the opportunity. It's a big thing for me. It's my second contract, and I'm just blessed to have an opportunity to keep playing football."

Tavai was on New England's radar dating back to his days at the University of Hawaii, with Belichick himself working Tavai out at UCLA before the draft. But Senior Football Adviser Matt Patricia swooped in before the Patriots could select the Rainbow Warriors linebacker.

"When we got him last year, he had a lot of familiarity with our system and a lot of techniques with things that we did and so forth. Just overall, he has that skill set that he can play on the end of the line, play off the line, has some pass rush ability, and plays on all four phases of the kicking game. He's a pretty versatile player and can plug into a lot of different spots, which is helpful, because not everybody can do that or has to be able to do that. He kind of fits that. He's got good size, runs pretty well, has good playing strength, and is smart," Belichick said.

After things didn't pan out with the Lions, Tavai didn't allow the initial failure in the NFL to deter his path towards contributing and carving out a role on a team to continue his pro career.

"I try not to live by roller coasters, man. I try to live my life as consistently as possible or as steadily as I can. That's just the way of football. You don't want too many ups and downs. You want to keep it steady and show no panic. I have faith in myself, and I bet on myself that I could get things done," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Regarding what has worked for the linebacker in his second stop, Tavai pointed to the guidance of his veteran teammates over the last two seasons and earning his playing time.

"Just building trust over here. We have a lot of older vets over here, and the biggest thing for me was building trust, and once I was able to do that, everything just started clicking. Hopefully, I keep going."

Like many Patriots linebackers before him, the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder has split time as an edge defender and an inside linebacker this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Tavai has played 199 snaps as a middle linebacker and 140 on the edge of the defense.

"I've always been comfortable on or off the ball. It's just another opportunity for me to be on the field. All I care about is being out there and riding with the boys. I don't care if I'm playing three tech[nique], edge, or off the ball. I'll be ready for whatever my role is. My older brothers have instilled that to be adaptable. Luckily, I was blessed with some good genes to play on and off the ball, and I'm just going to keep riding with it."

As an off-ball linebacker, Tavai made a flashy tackle for loss on a Davlin Cook run against the Vikings last Thursday night. Minnesota ran their staple outside zone scheme to Tavai's side of the line of scrimmage, and he shot the gap to make the tackle behind the line of scrimmage. Tavai celebrated the play with an ode to his native Samoa, which his brothers used to do as well.

"That was a big-time play. I was just trying to make sure I took advantage of everything out there. I wanted to make sure I got them back. It was a cool experience," Tavai said.

Related Links

Along with making plays against the run from off the ball and setting the edge of the defense, Tavai made a standout play in coverage earlier this season that helped rookie corner Jack Jones make a spectacular interception vs. the Detroit Lions.

"Jahlani [Tavai] made a really good play when the ball was in the air to close as much as he did," Belichick said after the game. "Both Jahlani and Jack played it very well. But it's a good play, it's a tough play. [T.J.] Hockenson is a tough guy to defend with those high throws like that. He would have, I'm sure, gone up and gotten it for a touchdown if Jack hadn't been able to get his hands on the ball. Really heads up play or just a good play by Jahlani and by Jack, recognizing that and then Jack's transition and ball skills, timing, jump, catch."

On a defense with Pro Bowlers like Matthew Judon and Patriots legends like Devin McCourty, Tavai won't garner many headlines. However, Tavai is 21st among all linebackers in Pro Football Focus grade (71.8) and has played 52.4 percent of the defensive plays.

New England has a knack for finding roles for players who fit their prototype at linebacker, and as the latest success story, Tavai will stick around for the next few seasons.

Related Content

news

Scouting the Bills: A Five-Step Plan for the Patriots to Beat the Bills on Thursday Night

The Patriots season has been building towards a rematch with Buffalo at Gillette Stadium.

news

NFL Notes: Offense shows signs of life

Despite a disappointing loss on Thanksgiving, the Patriots offense showed improvement in Minnesota.

news

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Here are the 10 things to watch as the Patriots welcome the Bills on Thursday Night Football in an important divisional matchup.

news

Retracing Edelman's improbable rise on 'A Football Life'

NFL Films takes a closer look at the football journey of Patriots great Julian Edelman.

news

After Further Review: Patriots Get QB Mac Jones Back on Track With Familiar Script on Offense

The Patriots need better late-game execution in close games.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

The Patriots came up short in Minnesota on Thursday night.

news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Center David Andrews (Thigh) Inactive for Thursday Night's Game vs. Vikings

The Patriots will likely turn to veteran backup James Ferentz at center.

news

Scouting the Vikings: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win on Thanksgiving Night

The Patriots need to take advantage of these three things to get a win in Minnesota.

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 12 vs. Vikings

Five bets to watch throughout the Patriots - Vikings Thanksgiving matchup.

news

Analysis: Patriots Center David Andrews Questionable, Isaiah Wynn Ruled Out vs. Vikings

Despite suffering a thigh injury on Sunday, Andrews is still in play for Thanksgiving night.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 12 at Minnesota Vikings

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the Patriots Thanksgiving night game against the Minnesota Vikings on national television.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Hull High School's Michael O'Donnell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/29

Mac Jones supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston for My Cause My Cleats

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Patriots Linebacker Jahlani Tavai is 'Happy as Hell' About New Contract Extension

For My Cause My Cleats, some Patriots players honoring their own foundations

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Previewing the Bills offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Gabe Davis, Stefon Diggs, and Josh Allen, on this episode of the Belestrator.

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs. Vikings (Extended Version)

Go inside the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in this week's 'Sights and Sounds.'

Jakobi Meyers 11/29: "You want to see hard work pay off"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 11/29: "They have every weapon in the toolbox to use"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 11/29: "We are locked in and ready for the challenge"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Bill Belichick on Devin McCourty 11/29: "Devin has been a tremendous asset to this organization and to me personally"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising