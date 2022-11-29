Scouting the Bills: a Five-Step Plan for the Patriots to Beat the Bills on Thursday Night

The other effective rush plan for New England could be their five-man package, where they unleash their four best pass-rushers with linebacker Mack Wilson serving as a quarterback spy. The Pats can orchestrate these rushes so that Wilson can anticipate where Allen might try to escape, allowing Judon and company the freedom to pin their ears back.

In the Week 16 matchup a year ago, Allen had all day to operate and run around with an average time to throw of 3.22 seconds. The Patriots need a different, more aggressive rush plan this season. The quarterback is the most dangerous player on the field, so the defense needs to get the ball out of his hands.

3. This is Why the Patriots Invested in Safeties, Making it Their Deepest Position Group

When an opponent has your number, it's time to try something drastically different to change the tide.

Last week, the Patriots defense had issues in zone coverage out of their base and 3-3-5 nickel formations because the Vikings wisely picked on their linebackers in middle-of-the-field coverage. Buffalo had a similar approach in the matchups a year ago against nickel packages, attacking Ja'Whaun Bentley and Dont'a Hightower in space.

To combat that strategy, the Patriots ought to think outside the box to get more speed and coverage ability on the field. With that in mind, the Pats loaded up with hybrid safeties for this exact matchup, and it's time to utilize their depth.

From this perspective, using three-safety dime packages or even finding ways to get all four safeties on the field is the right approach. With Devin McCourty (FS), Kyle Dugger (SS), and Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers at the linebacker level, the Pats are faster and can cover more ground in zone schemes to mix it in effectively with man coverage.