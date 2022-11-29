Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots offense now in search of consistency and clutch

Why isn't Jack Jones playing? I keep checking to see if he's injured or traded. Is Bill mad and sent him back to the practice squad for being mouthy? He had some sweet picks at the beginning of the season and was really fun to watch. -Christine Ryan

No, Jack hasn't gone anywhere, I think it might just be that after a hot start he hasn't shown up lately with any big plays. I'd say the way to sum up Jack's role now is that he's the third rotational outside cornerback who plays about half the snaps. On the season he's played 57 percent of the defensive snaps after a slow start, which is to be expected of a rookie. Clearly, he's got a nose for the ball and is a promising and needed player to develop at an important position. Seemed like Minnesota might've been targeting his aggressiveness a bit, we'll see how things go down the stretch as the passing offenses keep getting more and more challenging. He's had just one pass defensed in the last five games. -Mike Dussault

I wanted to follow up on a Mack Wilson question from last week. You said you felt he was better than Winovich but didn't really move the needle. I would agree. However, is it the player or the system. BB loves those big thumpers in the middle not some guy who can play sideline-to-sideline. The last guy we had who could play sideline-to-sideline was Jamie Collins and we traded him because he had a habit of freelancing. I don't ever remember BB using his speed in our defense, except for rushing the passer. So is it the player, coaching or the system. -Badax22 Michaud

I think Wilson has carved himself out a nice role on the defense and I'm especially curious to see how the team uses him this week against the Bills. Winovich was a situational end and really just provided some depth in his time but it feels to me like Wilson has somewhat of a unique skillset on the roster and one that should be useful. I do think there were some growing pains with Wilson initially as the coaches tried to figure out how to use him, but now he's settled into an extensive special teams role, with some key defensive snaps, usually around 25-30 percent per game. He's playing more in New England than he did last season for the Browns. We'll see if the team chooses to retain him after his one-year deal, but I think it makes sense given his contributions and how he kind of fills the void between linebackers like Bentley and safeties like Dugger and Phillips. -Mike Dussault

Hi. Is there a particular strategy in starting Damien Harris (the team's RB2) over Stevenson (RB1)? Of course most teams start the guy who will be playing the majority of snaps, then rotate other guys in as the game moves along. With the current Pats situation, it's the opposite. What are Belichick and the offensive staff thinking on this one? -Jonathan Kerr