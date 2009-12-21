Patriots Locker Room Quotes

Mike Wright, Defensive Lineman

(On Coach Belichick complimenting his performance against Buffalo)

"I appreciate that from him. It means a lot, but you know I just try to go out there and do my job just like everybody else was doing. Everybody else made plays when they needed to. We played as a team, that's why they won."

(On the difficulty of playing multiple positions)

"It's not difficult. I'm used to it by now, I've been doing it for awhile. I'm ready to be thrown in the fire whenever they're ready to."

(On if the game gives him a confidence boost for the next time he plays)

"No, I've started games before and I've been in there for the whole game before. So you just take advantages of the opportunities when they're given and I tried to do that to the best of my ability."

(On adjustments made after Buffalo's first offensive drive)

"I just think everybody settled down a bit, and [needed to] do a better job at technique, and fundamentals. And we did it better the rest of the game. We just need to get that first series out of the way."

(On it being a relief to get a road win)

"Yeah, we went on the road and it's huge. Especially if we're fortunate enough to be in the playoffs, a lot of the games are not going to be at home. So we have to start winning games on the road and we did that this week and I think it's a good win we had."

(On being in control of their own destiny)

"This week is huge for us and it's the biggest game of the year. And we're going to prepare as well as we can. The Jaguars played a Thursday game and they've already got the preparation jump on us, so we're going to have to come in and be ready tomorrow, and be ready Thursday, or Wednesday and Thursday. And [we have to] be ready for them on Sunday."

Tully Banta-Cain, Linebacker

(On the importance of winning the first real road game)

"Yeah, it was a big win for us. We had been struggling all year to get that. The monkey is officially off our back."

(On the defensive performance)

"I think in the beginning we were stumbling a little bit with getting them off the field. But as the game went on, we were able to neutralize what they were doing and come out with a good performance."

(On simplifying the defense and its impact on the game against Buffalo)

"I think that some of the play calls were a little bit more limited for our thinking process. But I think that overall we're going to have to go through those games where we're going to have to make those adjustments and I think yesterday was a chance for us to cut loose and play a little more football."

(On increased communication between the players and the sidelines)

"I think we're starting to grow as a defense. Guys are starting to know each other better and obviously communication comes with that, so we're really starting to understand where each other fits in the defense and how to communicate as players. So we're definitely gelling at this point."

(On the new defensive look yesterday and the preparation it required)

"We mix up things every week. That was just an example of something that we practiced during the week and we were able to execute during the game. It did confuse their offense and gave us some opportunities to get some mismatches."

(On controlling the team's destiny for clinching the division)

"This is a big game coming up [versus] Jacksonville. They've had a couple extra days to prepare for us, they had a game last Thursday. We got to definitely put our best game together this week to get this division clinched and we're going to pull out all our stops."

(On the complexion of this team)