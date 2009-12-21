Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Aug 26 | 12:00 AM - 09:55 AM

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Day 17 blogservations: Jones remains in spotlight

Notebook: Judon, Smith fitting right in

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/24

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp coming to a close 

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Blogservations: With Newton out, Jones sees heavy workload

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/23: 'We have a better balanced team'

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

Full Patriots - Eagles Game Highlights | Preseason Week 2

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Notebook: Asiasi's confidence rising in Year Two

Day 15 blogservations: Lots of red zone work in Philly

Analysis: WR group grabs our attention

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: RB depth, Mac or Cam and more

Day 14 blogservations: Offense struggles against Eagles

Patriots Locker Room Quotes

Dec 21, 2009 at 09:00 AM

Mike Wright, Defensive Lineman

(On Coach Belichick complimenting his performance against Buffalo)

"I appreciate that from him. It means a lot, but you know I just try to go out there and do my job just like everybody else was doing. Everybody else made plays when they needed to. We played as a team, that's why they won."

(On the difficulty of playing multiple positions)

"It's not difficult. I'm used to it by now, I've been doing it for awhile. I'm ready to be thrown in the fire whenever they're ready to."

(On if the game gives him a confidence boost for the next time he plays)

"No, I've started games before and I've been in there for the whole game before. So you just take advantages of the opportunities when they're given and I tried to do that to the best of my ability."

(On adjustments made after Buffalo's first offensive drive)

"I just think everybody settled down a bit, and [needed to] do a better job at technique, and fundamentals. And we did it better the rest of the game. We just need to get that first series out of the way."

(On it being a relief to get a road win)

"Yeah, we went on the road and it's huge. Especially if we're fortunate enough to be in the playoffs, a lot of the games are not going to be at home. So we have to start winning games on the road and we did that this week and I think it's a good win we had."

(On being in control of their own destiny)

"This week is huge for us and it's the biggest game of the year. And we're going to prepare as well as we can. The Jaguars played a Thursday game and they've already got the preparation jump on us, so we're going to have to come in and be ready tomorrow, and be ready Thursday, or Wednesday and Thursday. And [we have to] be ready for them on Sunday."

Tully Banta-Cain, Linebacker

(On the importance of winning the first real road game)

"Yeah, it was a big win for us. We had been struggling all year to get that. The monkey is officially off our back."

(On the defensive performance)

"I think in the beginning we were stumbling a little bit with getting them off the field. But as the game went on, we were able to neutralize what they were doing and come out with a good performance."

(On simplifying the defense and its impact on the game against Buffalo)

"I think that some of the play calls were a little bit more limited for our thinking process. But I think that overall we're going to have to go through those games where we're going to have to make those adjustments and I think yesterday was a chance for us to cut loose and play a little more football."

(On increased communication between the players and the sidelines)

"I think we're starting to grow as a defense. Guys are starting to know each other better and obviously communication comes with that, so we're really starting to understand where each other fits in the defense and how to communicate as players. So we're definitely gelling at this point."

(On the new defensive look yesterday and the preparation it required)

"We mix up things every week. That was just an example of something that we practiced during the week and we were able to execute during the game. It did confuse their offense and gave us some opportunities to get some mismatches."

(On controlling the team's destiny for clinching the division)

"This is a big game coming up [versus] Jacksonville. They've had a couple extra days to prepare for us, they had a game last Thursday. We got to definitely put our best game together this week to get this division clinched and we're going to pull out all our stops."

(On the complexion of this team)

"Every year is a different team. I think this year we just got a bunch of different guys and as the season goes along you never know what's going to happen and every year changes everything. You never can foresee how the season's going to go. You might figure you're going to have a great year one year offensively, then you don't. So the bottom line is that we got to get W's and that's the most important stat for us, not so much how many points we put up on the board."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots

The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.
news

PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener

PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.
news

More bad than good in Washington

The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.
news

Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.
news

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui

One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.
news

News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.
news

Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.
news

Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title

The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
news

2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced

Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.
news

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs

The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Mankins, Dennard return to practice; new WR added

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Notebook: Pats offense starting to click

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Foundation to raffle off VIP game day experience for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Report: Patriots trade Sony Michel to Rams

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Debrief: Day 1 of Patriots Joint Practices with New York Giants

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots first day of practice with the New York Giants.

Press Pass: Day 1 of Practice with the Giants

James White, Kendrick Bourne, Lawrence Guy, and David Andrews discuss the benefits of practicing against another team.

Kendrick Bourne 8/25: 'I don't want to be a one trick pony'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Lawrence Guy 8/25: 'Every minute we are in the building is a learning experience'

Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

David Andrews 8/25: 'Yea it was hot, it just is what it is'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Deatrich Wise 8/25: 'Whether it's rain, sleet, snow, or blazing heat it doesn't matter'

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising