Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

I feel Mac Jones could benefit from adding some bulk and strength to his frame to help zip the ball downfield and into tight windows. Can you guys tell if he's added any muscle in the offseason? - Dawlton Wilson

I haven't noticed any significant changes to Jones' body this spring. He looks to be in great shape, as he was a year ago, but in terms of any added bulk I haven't noticed anything like that. He will never have one of the strongest arms in the league but he is more than capable of making the throws necessary to succeed in the NFL. There are some, like the ones you mentioned, that are more difficult for him than others but overall I believe his success will have more to do with his timing and rhythm than arm strength.

With losing Damien Harris to the Bills and cutting James Robinson, do you see the Pats making any other additions at RB through FA/Trade or have Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong shown that they are ready to pick up the slack and give Rhamondre Stevenson breaks here and there? - Peter Wight

Do you think the release of James Robinson has to do with health concerns, or do you think it shows a gesture of faith of the personnel? I have constantly heard positive things about Ty Montgomery. I also feel Strong and Harris each offer upside in certain area. What do you think of the depth behind Stevenson? Do we need another back to take meaningful snaps? - Anthony Pedota

I would add Ty Montgomery to this equation as well, but in regard specifically to Harris and Strong I do believe they're ready to take on bigger roles. Harris appears to have shed a few pounds and looks a bit quicker as a result. He should provide a solid option between the tackles behind Stevenson. Strong can fly and caught a ton of passes during the spring. It's possible that he could be ready to be used in that kind of role, along with Montgomery. Robinson's release was definitely related to his health but I do believe a gesture of faith toward the existing personnel is warranted. Overall I feel there is some depth in the backfield but injuries often hit that position and it is an area to keep an eye on moving forward.

Do you think it concerning that every time a WR makes a catch the DB always seem to always have great coverage I'm just not really hearing this person broke away from coverage. - Darnell Harris

In terms of the way things unfolded this spring that was definitely the case. Many of the completions came to receivers who were covered reasonably well. However, the team was also dealing with several injuries at receiver and didn't get many opportunities to run plays with a full complement of options. Also, the secondary was made up of a lot of players with plenty of experience, and as Jabrill Peppers said, they came into OTAs well ahead of the offense due to that familiarity with one another and the system. That should give the defense a leg up, and that was definitely what we saw in minicamp.

DeAndre Hopkins possibly joining the Pats has been picking up speed and many believe that DeVante Parker would be the odd man out. That being said Parker seemed to be the best WR in OTAs and minicamp. At this stage of Hopkins' career and skillset how much of an upgrade would he be over Parker assuming they are both healthy and play all season? - Pete Moss