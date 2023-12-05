Patriots Mailbag: Draft ideas, rebuilding thoughts and more

Do you think if we get Marvin Harrison at two or three and then trade into the late first to get Jayden Daniels would that be a successful draft?

Michael Noble

In theory I would think that would be a successful draft but in reality it would be very tough to pull off and there's obviously no guarantees that the players selected would be successful. Daniels is being talked about as the third quarterback off the board so it's reasonable to expect him to be a top 10 pick, making it almost impossible for the Patriots to get both Harrison and the LSU quarterback. I like Daniels a lot and am intrigued by his dual-threat skill set, and obviously Harrison is considered a generational talent at wide receiver. The Patriots could do a lot worse. If they were somehow able to snag both, it would make for an exciting draft.

The last mailbag discussed rebuilding, at least a little. I don't think this should be a long rebuild. The defense is pretty darn good and it's missing Matthew Judon, Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones. The only issue I see with the defense is finding a speedy linebacker or two. The defensive line may need some young blood, but overall I like our defense. Offensively, is where we need a lot of improvement. The first thing we need is to rebuild the offensive line. If, as expected, we have another rookie quarterback, getting him sacked continually is not a great idea. Also, with a rookie QB a strong running game is critical, again that's the offensive line. Further they need more speed and weapons at wide receiver. I see our priorities as 1a, b & c - tackle, quarterback and wide receiver in some order. We also need another tight end and a running back, one who specializes as a passing receiving threat. I have no issue with trading down from our early first-rounder hopefully picking up another first or a couple of seconds. So the draft should be a large part of the solution to add some young players. As for a quarterback, I really like Jayden Daniels. I think he makes a lot of sense. We also have $100 million in cap space. As was said in the mailbag Mike Onwenu should be a priority, I don't know what a fair deal for him would be (4years/$60M?). I would not rule out Trent Brown, although there is always an issue with his weight, minor injuries and some mediocre play at times, but he still has some value. But it's critical we add a young tackle either in the draft or with a free agency. I think the most important change is we need is a new talent evaluator and/or decision maker. I don't think the Pats can turn this team around with Bill Belichick. I think he is so ingrained in style of football and he hasn't changed his thinking to add speed on both sides of the ball to play and defend the wide open football in the NFL. Sure, some of his views are still relevant. Big, strong offensive line and defensive line is still mandatory. But once you get to the second or third levels speed is critical and we don't have any.

Badax Michaud

While I don't necessarily disagree with any of the things you claim are needed to help the Patriots rebuild, I would strongly disagree with the ease in which you feel these things can be done. As an example you wouldn't be opposed to trading down in the first round yet you have an eye on Jayden Daniels. The Patriots need a lot of help on both sides of the ball and it will be impossible to get it all in one year without getting extremely fortunate in the draft. Teams don't just pick five or six front-line starters every year in the draft. Again, I agree with a lot of the elements you cited as needs. I just don't think it will be that easy to fill those needs. It starts with the draft, however, and quarterback is a major priority. If the Patriots don't feel they're in position to get someone they like this spring, then the rebuild will take even longer. Either way it's not an easy fix. Upgrades are needed at almost every position. Finding tackles, tight ends, wide receivers and a quarterback all at once is probably asking too much.

Too early for free agent talk. Way too early for draft talk. So, I'm submitting a procedural type of question. When Matt Patricia and Joe Judge were signed by the Patriots after losing their head coaching jobs, they were still collecting their salary from their former employers. My friend claims that they came back to the Pats for free. I can't believe they would take on a hard job for no compensation. What is your take on this?

David Brown

In that scenario Patricia and Judge didn't work for free because they were still being paid their salaries after being fired. If they chose not to coach at all, they still would have earned their salaries as a result of the contracts they signed with the Lions and Giants, respectively. When they decided to rejoin the Patriots, reportedly New England paid them modest salaries while the Lions and Giants were responsible for the rest. As an example, using hypothetical numbers, let's say Patricia and Judge were set to earn $1 million in 2022 from their teams. The Patriots could have hired them for $100,000 each and the Lions and Giants would have had to pay the other $900,000. The Patriots have reportedly done that often over the years, bringing back coaches and personnel who were being paid by other organizations. Whether or not that was the case with Patricia and Judge isn't know for certain but it has been reported in various circles.

Was the clothesline on Demario Douglas where the principal point of contact was the head not a penalty? The hit concussed him and has now caused him to miss the game vs Chargers.

Steven McKeigan

I've watched this play over a number of times and I'm honestly not sure, based on the way the rules are written, if it's a penalty or not. I don't believe the tackler targeted Douglas' head, and he didn't hit him with his helmet. It's true the first contact came from the tacklers arm to Douglas' head, and that's why I wondered if there should have been a flag. In my view I think it could have been unnecessary roughness, but it was debatable. The fact that Douglas was injured on the play shouldn't have anything to do with whether or not a penalty should be called, and the league reviewed the play and didn't deem it worthy of a fine. It was close, but I would have called it unnecessary roughness.

Considering our needs to upgrade offensive talent at quarterback, wide receiver and tackle, should the Patriots listen to all offers if we end with a top three pick in the upcoming NFL draft?

David Loomis

I think they should absolutely be listening to and exploring all options in the draft and through free agency/trades. That doesn't mean the idea should be to trade down in order to try to fill more spots, however. Having a top three pick is rare for the Patriots and it offers an opportunity to grab one of the best plyers available in the draft. The Patriots shouldn't take that opportunity lightly. If they like one of the players at one of those positions and they feel it allows them to address one of the voids on the roster then they should take that pick – especially if it's quarterback since that's the toughest spot to fill. There will be a lot of talk about the direction the team should go in the coming months and it will be fascinating to analyze it all along the way.

Quarterbacks, offensive line, wide receivers are all playing terrible. Special teams too – not good. But the Patriots defense, to me, is not only holding their own but really playing very well. And that's without its two best players. I really think they need to lock up any or all their defensive free agents as priorities, then look at getting the offensive players they need. Defense has always been Bill Belichick's strength and it's hard to deny that this season. My question is, where does the Patriots defense rank among all NFL teams this season?

Gary Abrams