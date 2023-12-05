Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Dec 05 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers | NFL Week 14

NFL Notes: Things looked different, but in reality it was the same

Patriots Mailbag: Draft ideas, rebuilding thoughts and more

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

After Further Review: Patriots Defense is Ready to Compete in the Future Once the Offense Improves

Patriots Defense Continues to Bring the Fight

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Chargers in Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/3: "We couldn't play the complementary game we needed to play"

Game Notes: Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average

Bailey Zappe 12/3: "I've got to throw the ball better"

Chargers vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 13

Hunter Henry 12/3: "We weren't able to move the ball effectively"

David Andrews 12/3: "You've got to generate points to win"

Jahlani Tavai 12/3: "We gave our all"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/3

Tyquan Thornton goes downtown for 39-yard gain

J.C. Jackson's blanket coverage vs. Johnston sparks PBU

Josh Uche brings the boom on Ekeler for major backfield stop

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII

Dec 05, 2023 at 09:30 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-WPMOTY-1920x1080

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced Jonathan Jones as its nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide. The award is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities.

This year, Jones was honored with the Ron Burton Community Service Award, a testament to his contributions to communities not only in New England but also in his hometown and beyond. In January 2023, Jones made history as the first male ambassador for iPlay Like A Girl, an organization supporting women and girls in STEM and sports. His commitment to empowerment continued as he revisited the Auburn Sustenance Project in February, hosting a community fundraiser and packing meals for those in need. In recognition of Black History Month, Jones was honored at the Auburn vs. Georgia gymnastics meet. He further solidified his presence as a champion of women's causes by becoming a member of Forbes the Culture.

"I am happy to announce that Jonathan Jones is the Patriots selection for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "Jonathan has been a tremendous ambassador for the Patriots since he joined the team as a rookie free agent in 2016. Every year, his role and contributions have grown, both on the field and in the community. He started the Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation to positively impact the lives of youth in his New England and Georgia communities through education and mentorship. He became the first male ambassador for 'iPlay Like a Girl' through his advocacy for women and girls in sports, and he continues to empower young women to excel in STEM fields. I am proud to have him represent the New England Patriots as this year's nominee"

As a nominee, Jones will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

Additionally, the Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation became an agency for the Food Bank of East Alabama, contributing to the fight against hunger. His philanthropy was recognized when the Mayor of Auburn, Alabama declared "Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation Day." Jones generously donated $5,000 to the Auburn Sustenance Program, aiding students in need. He was also awarded the "Friend of the Child" by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children for his contributions in the Boston community. He hosted a fundraiser for the Auburn Sustenance Program and was named a top five finalist for the prestigious Alan Page Community Award. His dedication to youth development was evident through his fourth annual football camp for young athletes. Further, he spoke on a panel addressing the racial wealth divide at the Apollo Theatre. In 2023, Jones founded the Trojan Student-Athlete Development Fund with a $100,000 naming gift, emphasizing practical life education, professional development, mentorship, character development, leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Lastly, he engaged with children at the Fanatics and New England Patriots Merch Madness, organizing football activities and distributing merchandise, highlighting his dedication to community engagement and empowerment.

"It's an honor any time that you are recognized for the work that you do, even when it's something like this that you don't do for recognition," said Jonathan Jones. "It's always an honor to be recognized and to continue to go out there and help more people."

All 32 nominees will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. The 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally on CBS on Thursday, Feb. 8. 

Each nominee will receive up to a $55,000 donation, and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are made possible by the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

This year, fans are once again encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. Fans can vote on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the last name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. In cases where multiple nominees share the same last name (i.e. Justin Jones and Jonathan Jones), all valid votes on X must include the #WPMOYChallenge hashtag and the nominee's handle or full name.

The nominee who receives the most collective hashtag mentions and votes will win an additional $35,000 donation from Nationwide to the charity of their choice, with the runner-up receiving $10,000 and the third-place winner receiving $5,000. Charity Challenge voting takes place from Dec. 5 to Jan. 8. 

For more information on the nominees and the award, please visit NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game will move to Monday Night Football on ESPN while the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots matchup will be played at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFL announced today. 
news

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. All eight championship game will be streamed live on Patriots.com
news

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviews Referee Adrian Hill.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.
news

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Bierhoff to aide with the organization's expansion as part of the National Football League's (NFL) Global Markets Program.
news

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Patriots today announced a series of fan activations surrounding the National Football League's (NFL) back-to-back games in Frankfurt, Germany, cumulating in the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 12. The organization will celebrate with fans from the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, over multiple days in preparation for both contests. 
news

Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

Network Technology Solutions Power Renovations at Gillette Stadium.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Notes: Things looked different, but in reality it was the same

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

Patriots Mailbag: Draft ideas, rebuilding thoughts and more

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers | NFL Week 14

124th Army-Navy Game Arrives at Gillette Stadium

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Nominate Jonathan Jones for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Patriots ​defensive back Jonathan Jones was this year's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Lighthouse Cam: Ezekiel Elliott Screen Pass

Watch a special view from atop the Patriots Lighthouse of the screen pass from Bailey Zappe to Ezekiel Elliott gaining 23 yards against the Chargers.

Matthew Slater 12/4: "We've got to be ready to go"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Jonathan Jones 12/4: "Our job is to show up"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott on Rhamondre Stevenson 12/4: "You hate to see one of your brothers go down"

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/4: "We need to be more productive offensively"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, December 4, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising