Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Aug 29 - 02:00 PM | Wed Aug 30 - 11:55 AM

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

NFL Notes: Patriots trying to tackle problems

Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking stock of the tackles, potential offensive and defensive roles

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll have to be ready to defend a lot of different things"

Lazar's Final Roster Projection: Tough Decisions Loom for Patriots on Cutdown Day

Analysis: Patriots Acquire OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. via Trade, Make First Wave of Roster Cuts

Patriots Release 11 Players

Patriots Acquire OL Vederian Lowe in a Trade with Minnesota 

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe, Marte Mapu and Others in the Patriots Preseason Finale

3 Patriots players who helped their roster chances vs. Titans

5 Keys from Patriots preseason finale vs. Titans

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Finale vs. the Titans

Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Patriots at Titans Highlights - Preseason Week 3

Bill Belichick 8/25: "There was some team execution that could have been better"

Photos: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Kevin Harris rushes for a 5-yard touchdown

Thyrick Pitts will not go down on 23-yard catch and run

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

'You don't do these things for recognition when you go out into the community to help people. But when people do recognize the things you do, it's just another opportunity to bring awareness and get more people to come in and help.'

Aug 29, 2023 at 09:20 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones at the Patriots Premiere.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones at the Patriots Premiere.

Jonathan Jones didn't know if he had a future in New England this past January, facing free agency after the Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention.

Still, two days following the loss to the Buffalo Bills, he was at a local Boston elementary school to donate a STEM lab. His commitment to the community was unwavering, no matter how his contract situation played out.

"I came in as a young man out of college and I've grown up so much," Jones said at the time of uncertainty.

"From the football aspect, but then just life, going through so many obstacles and still being here. It's been a blessing. This is my home. It's what I know as an adult. The people here have embraced me and I've embraced them."

Fortunately for the team and fan base, it worked out to keep Jones around. He signed a two-year extension in March to finish what he started, on and off the field.

On Tuesday, his loyalty and commitment were rewarded with the team's most prestigious individual honor. At the annual Patriots Premiere, he was named the 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award recipient.

"You don't do these things for recognition when you go out into the community to help people," Jones said after being surprised with the award.

"But when people do recognize the things you do, for me, it's just another opportunity to bring awareness and get more people to come in and help."

Since joining the Patriots in 2016 as an undrafted free agent, Jones has been more than active in the New England community.

His local philanthropy started off with participation in Patriots Foundation events, but has since evolved into his own charity: The Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation, which focuses on mentorship, opportunities for girls and women, and solving food insecurity, to just name a few causes. Listing out everything he's been involved with in the community since his arrival in New England literally spans three pages of a word document -- a testament to how deserving he is.

This impactful work has been recognized by his hometown, Carrollton, GA, and the city of Auburn, where he played college football. "Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation Day" is observed in both zip codes, in November and April, respectively.

By all accounts, Jones lives up to the standard set by the award's namesake.

Former Patriots running back Ron Burton Sr. left a legacy of love and compassion, and despite growing up in Ohio, he remained in New England after his career and poured himself into the community until his passing in 2003.

"We don't have a team MVP," said Patriots president and CEO Robert Kraft at the Premiere.

"There's no offensive or defensive player of the year, and we certainly don't have a rookie of the year. The one individual award we present annually is the award named after the first player ever drafted by the Patriots back in 1960. ... Ron was someone I looked up to personally because he had a successful playing career, but he had a great commitment to helping others in need."

That mentality has been passed down through Patriots locker room ever since.

Joining Jones on stage were former Ron Burton award winners Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy, Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, and Jerod Mayo. Together, they set the tone for the younger players in the locker room.

"Hopefully this (ceremony) instills the same thing that it did for me all those years, watching Devin (McCourty) and Slater all succeed off the field as much as on it," Jones said.

"It set a standard for me in my own life and the things I wanted to achieve. So I hope the younger guys look up to me and just follow in the same footsteps of those who came before us."

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones accepting the 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones accepting the 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award.

Related Content

news

Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman joins FOX NFL KICKOFF studio show

Retired New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has landed his next gig with FOX Sports for the 2023 season.
news

Sushi Chefs and Samurais: Ja'Whaun Bentley, Myles Bryant got out of their comfort zone in Japan this offseason

New England Patriots teammates Ja'Whaun Bentley and Myles Bryant had talked about visiting Japan for a while. This offseason, the trip came to fruition, complete with samurai lessons and a lot of sushi.
news

Bill Belichick impressed with Taylor Swift's toughness after Gillette Stadium rain show

New England head coach Bill Belichick says he attended a Taylor Swift concert at Gillette Stadium this summer, and was impressed with the pop star's toughness after she performed a full set in the pouring rain.
news

Mac Jones helps cancer survivor Ramie Darling and family celebrate reunion

It's been a great week for Ramie Darling, a 10-year old Florida native who's found support from Mac Jones and the Patriots through cancer treatment in Boston.
news

Patriots podcast with Andre Norman offers in-depth, vulnerable conversations with players

The newest New England Patriots podcast, hosted by Andre Norman, offers in-depth, vulnerable conversations with Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Ja'Whaun Bentley, David Andrews, and Jonathan Jones.
news

Jahlani Tavai discusses tragic wildfires in Maui: 'As much as I can do, I'm gonna do'

New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who played college football at Hawaii, opened up about the devastating wildfires ravaging the island of Maui and how Patriots fans can help.
news

Preseason Preparation: What to know before attending Patriots vs. Texans

From new dining options to how you can get paid to park, here's everything to know ahead of the first New England Patriots preseason game at Gillette Stadium.
news

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Patriots.com caught up with one of the newest New England Patriots after Training Camp practice on Sunday.
news

Jahlani Tavai details first conversation after Patriots signed brother Justus

When the New England Patriots signed undrafted rookie free agent Justus Tavai this spring, his brother Jahlani got to break the news.
news

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots TE Mike Gesicki

Patriots.com caught up with one of the newest New England Patriots after practice on Monday.
news

Patriots tight end Scotty Washington details internship with UFC

While most of his teammates were on vacation, New England Patriots tight end Scotty Washington was doing an internship with the UFC.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/29

NFL Notes: Patriots trying to tackle problems

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Cole Strange 8/29: "I've got a lot of confidence"

Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange addresses the media on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Matthew Slater 8/29: "Cut down day is hard for everyone" 

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

JuJu Smith-Schuster 8/29: "Just staying positive"

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster addresses the media on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Mike Gesicki 8/29: "Definitely good to get back out there" 

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Chad Ryland 8/29: "Everyone in this locker room bounces off each other" 

Patriots kicker Chad Ryland addresses the media on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Jabrill Peppers 8/29: "You've got to be on your best every day"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

With one week remaining before cutdown day, these under-the-radar players are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising