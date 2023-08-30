Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

"We don't have a team MVP," said Patriots president and CEO Robert Kraft at the Premiere.

"There's no offensive or defensive player of the year, and we certainly don't have a rookie of the year. The one individual award we present annually is the award named after the first player ever drafted by the Patriots back in 1960. ... Ron was someone I looked up to personally because he had a successful playing career, but he had a great commitment to helping others in need."

That mentality has been passed down through Patriots locker room ever since.

Joining Jones on stage were former Ron Burton award winners Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy, Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, and Jerod Mayo. Together, they set the tone for the younger players in the locker room.

"Hopefully this (ceremony) instills the same thing that it did for me all those years, watching Devin (McCourty) and Slater all succeed off the field as much as on it," Jones said.