Patriots Mailbag: Finishing the Final Four Games and Taking a Glance at 2024

This is more of an observation than a question. I liked when the Pats played with a fullback. James Develin was one of my all-time favorite Patriots. Loved the 4th and one conversions, great blocks and key catches. He played at 6-3, 255. Guess who else plays at 6-3, 255? Jakob Johnson. A coincidence? I think not. He's on the Raiders practice squad. Pick him up. The running game will get significantly better, opening holes. Also, I like Pharoh Brown. Dude is nasty. He blocks and can catch the ball. He's really the only TE on the roster. Henry and Gesicki are big wide receivers (so is Travis Kelce, but I digress). Run the ball, and throw to the big WRs. Pats can win some games. Thoughts? -Frank Bean

I understand the desire for a more smashmouth running attack but the Patriots made an active decision last season to go away from the predictability of the fullback as part of the offensive transition under Matt Patricia. I even think you saw the Raiders make that decision by releasing Johnson as soon as McDaniels was fired. There just aren't a lot of teams interested in a throwback fullback anymore. If you wanted to go the more H-back/Kyle Juszczyk route I think there's more of a conversation to be had because those kinds of backs can be used in multiple ways, including as a receiver, than players like Johnson who are primarily battering rams. I agree on Brown, and his usage signals how much the team needed a tight end who is a plus blocker. As effective as Henry has been, blocking is not his strength, though he's improved and is better than Gesicki, who has played just 25 snaps in the last two games and does not have a catch in either. Overall, I think they've run the ball fairly effectively in recent weeks, since Week 10 they're ninth overall in rush EPA. But with only Rhamondre under contract for next year out of all the running backs and tight ends, it's a good bet the ground game will have a lot of new faces involved next year. Wouldn't be surprising if Pharoah Brown is one of them, but I would be very surprised if they went back to an old school fullback.

Should Zappe and Mac be on the 2024 roster? Unless Belichick (or our future coach) publicly states that Zappe is the 2024 starting QB, I don't believe he should not be on the 2024 roster. -Will Keller

Tough call at this juncture, but if Zappe continues to progress I don't see how he isn't on the roster to at least compete for the back-up role. At least in the first half against the Steelers he looked capable of executing the offense at a sound level. But that said there's still four games to go and I think we have a lot to learn about Zappe through these games. He's got two very good defenses coming up in the Chiefs and Broncos, we'll see how he handles those games. As for Mac, it's a tough call. On one hand he's still on an affordable rookie contract and you have to wonder if seeing Zappe have success could be the spark he needs to break him out of the funk he's been in for most of this season. Will Mac get another chance? Again, Zappe's got some tough ones coming up, where it wouldn't be crazy to see him turn the ball over a couple times and inspire the team to go back to Mac. Maybe that's still a long shot, but there are plenty of folks out there that still think Mac can be an effective NFL player. The wild card in it all is the locker room dynamics, especially if a highly drafted rookie enters the room. What's best for that player? When Mac arrived he had Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer… a good combination of players to both support and compete with the youngster. From just a rebuilding standpoint, my instinct is to at least let everyone on a rookie deal compete. Is there a world where Mac transitions to the back-up? Hard to see, but I wouldn't rule it completely out.

Have you noticed that, throughout the years, BB has been willing to bring back former assistant coaches that left and become available again (McD, Judge, Patricia, Scar), but he never seems to be willing to bring back former personnel staff that left and then become available again? Just curious if you have an opinion on that. -Tim Fisher

Maybe a little bit, although he did bring back Mike Lombardi for a couple years after Lombardi had been with him in Cleveland. Most of the other guys in Cleveland that came to New England earlier did in fact go on to other teams never to return. So yes, from Scott Pioli to Floyd Reese to Nick Caserio and quite a few others, those in personnel usually have not returned, including more recent guys like Thomas Dimitroff, Jon Robinson, Monti Ossenfort (still with Cardinals) and Bob Quinn. It's an interesting observation, obviously as a coach I think Bill Belichick feels that position can be a little bit more recycled. Maybe this offseason will provide a chance for one of those former personnel people to return.

Is there a chance McDaniels returns for a third time? And is it contingent on Billy O leaving? -Chris from Florida