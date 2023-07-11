Patriots Mailbag: Getting an early start on roster battles

There's much concern around the tackle and wide receiver positions. While I think signing DeAndre Hopkins is reasonable to pursue, more can be done to address wide receiver and no free agent options exist for tackle. Ultimately, the team will have to roll with the Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson at right tackle unless Antonio Mafi pans out well enough to kick Mike Onwenu back outside. However, Trent Brown is clearly disgruntled, and Kendrick Bourne may still have some lingering resentment he showed last year, especially with his role set to diminish. If they haven't already, do you think it's reasonable for the Patriots brass to explore sending Brown and Bourne (plus picks) to someone like the Bengals for their own disgruntled tackle in Jonah Williams and Tee Higgins? Seems like it could be appealing to all around as the teams offload unhappy players who can get a fresh start, and the Bengals avoid the trap of trying to pay Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins. I add in picks since Williams/Higgins is arguably the better combo than Brown/Bourne. - Mike Aboud

I think these should be considered separately because I think there's a legitimate chance of getting Williams and no shot at getting Higgins. And if we did include your proposal unless you'd be willing to offer a first-round pick the Bengals aren't taking Bourne to replace Higgins. That's not close. Higgins is a big part of Cincinnati's offense and the Bengals have a shot at a Super Bowl. He's going nowhere. But Williams might be available. Most expect him to start at right tackle but he's coming off an injury and entering the final year of his rookie contract. He might want out if Cincinnati opts for Jackson Carman or someone else. So, the Patriots should be monitoring that situation to see if the Bengals depth might offer an opportunity for them to improve up front. Maybe a Day 2 pick would get it done, but they wouldn't want any part of Trent Brown. I like your thinking here as the offensive line is a legitimate concern at this point and Cincinnati has rare depth at that spot (La'el Collins is also dealing with a knee injury and could factor in as well). The Patriots should take your advice here and explore those options.

What goes on at the Patriots facilities during the break between mandatory minicamp and training camp? Does the entire facility shut down for six weeks and everyone takes a holiday or does it stay open on a scaled down operation basis? - Bryant Smeeth