Patriots Mailbag: Getting an early start on roster battles

Roster battles for the specialists and more highlight this week's mailbag.

Jul 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

DeVante-Parker-2022-Mailbag-16x9 copy

Most, if not all, of the projected rosters have this year's two draft picks in the kicking game, Chad Ryland (K) and Bryce Baringer (P), as locks for the 53-man roster. I can understand maybe Bryce having a good shot. But even if Chad is as good as stated but only has an equal camp with Nick Folk does Bill go with experience or is he locked in with Ryland because he took him in the fourth round in the draft? - Bill Handley

I can't speak to the roster projections that you've been reading but I would say while Ryland and Baringer are pretty good bets to make the cut I would stop short of saying that either one is a lock. Training camp has yet to begin so we won't see how the rookies perform on a day-to-day basis and then through the preseason for a while. It was only a couple of years ago when rookie draft pick Justin Rohrwasser struggled and Belichick was forced to re-sign Nick Folk to handle the kicking duties so draft status alone won't earn Ryland and Baringer jobs. Again, it's more likely than not that both will make the team, and based on small snapshots from the spring both look the part. But not only is Folk still here to compete with Ryland but Baringer shared the punting duties with Corliss Waitman so there will be a competition there as well. I expect the rookies to win those battles, but honestly the competition is really just getting started.

With how the current roster is for the Pats, which two players (one offensive and one defensive) needs to have a great season for the Pats to have a successful season? - Jason Bilodeau

These are generally difficult questions to answer because it's not like one player can perform well while the others struggle and teams still win a lot of games. But it's hard for me to imagine the offense producing at a high level without a strong season from Mac Jones. Quarterbacks are always important to a team's success and Jones needs to take a step forward this year to lift the offense to new heights. On defense it's a bit more complicated as there are a number of key players like Matthew Judon, Christian Barmore and Josh Uche to choose from. I'm going to pick Kyle Dugger as the most important because I feel his versatility allows him to be involved in a lot of different areas of the defense. He can make plays near the line of scrimmage as well as in pass coverage, and with Devin McCourty retired he and the rest of the safeties will need to be more involved in the latter. Dugger is coming off a solid season in 2022 and the defense needs him to perform in a similar fashion once again.

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1).
Photo By Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1).

I would have preferred to sign Jakobi Meyers and not DeVante Parker. Your opinion please? - Thomas Clarke

If given the choice between those two I strongly agree with you. I would have done more to retain Meyers, and the fact that the Raiders didn't break the bank to get him only makes me feel stronger about it. Meyers was consistent and productive over his time with the Patriots and he was pretty durable while playing through some injuries. I understand that he was more expensive than Parker, but I feel the Patriots could have easily stuck with both. If DeAndre Hopkins eventually signs, the wide receiver group will have a true top target and losing Meyers won't be as noticeable. But until/unless that happens, I agree with you that I liked Meyers more than Parker.

Why are you not looking at basketball players who did not make the draft? Someone between 6-8 and 7-1 either as a tight end or a receiver with an excellent grade IQ, they're used to running. - David Carrier

There have been several former basketball players who have been able to transition to the NFL over the years, and tight end is a position where it seems to work best. Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham are just a few examples of former basketball players who enjoyed success in the NFL. Gonzalez and Graham played both sports in college while Gates hadn't played football since high school. But in most cases the players are used to the contact of football so NFL evaluators have an idea of how their skills may translate. It's not just about finding a 6-8 athlete who can run and assuming he can play in the NFL. More often than not it doesn't work that way. Teams do a great job of searching all areas for talent and find players in a variety of ways. But having at least some background in football is important, not necessarily a must but important.

Will the Patriots use the two-headed tight end formation like they did in the early 2010s with Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez? That would be awesome to see again. - Edgar Sandoval

The offense featured a lot of those formations during the spring camps with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki frequently in the lineup together. Gesicki looked pretty comfortable for a player who is just learning the Patriots system under Bill O'Brien, and both were active and productive throughout OTAs and minicamp. However, it's also key to note that the Patriots wide receiver corps was dealing with a lot of injuries, limiting the amount of bodies O'Brien had available. JuJu Smith-Schuster didn't suit up for any of the practices open to the media. Tyquan Thornton didn't see much action either. DeVante Parker was limited at times as well, so O'Brien didn't really have a lot of options to choose from. That said, I would be surprised if Henry and Gesicki weren't used together more often than Henry and Jonnu Smith were last season. The two-tight end looks are something the Patriots have always liked, and having that as an option should help the offense. While both are solid tight ends, neither has the ability that Gronk and Hernandez brought to the table so even though the formations will look the same I wouldn't expect similar production.

