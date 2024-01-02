Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

Probably seems at this point it's better for the Patriots and Mac Jones to go separate ways after the season is over. I was just curious where you believe Mac Jones trade value is at. I read some articles saying teams would give a late round pick, but wouldn't Mac be able to fetch somewhere close to the package the 49ers got when they traded Trey Lance? -D. Favreau

Lance fetched a fourth-round pick, but I'd agree that Mac would probably be a fifth or sixth rounder at best because of the larger sample size of his play. There's still an element of unknown with Lance, just like there was when he was coming out. Everyone could agree he has all the tools but injuries that have led to a simple lack of football playing time have never let him truly find a stride in the NFL. In my opinion, just those little questions were enough to bump Lance into the fifth, especially if there were other suitors interested. I really don't know what to expect with Mac this offseason. My gut is that the team will be amendable to finding him a fresh start somewhere, even if they were not receiving trade compensation. After how hard the last two years were on Mac, I think that's what's in his best interest. As Bill said last year, "Mac can play In this league," but I think he's got a lot of work to do to get back on track and break the bad habits that he's developed. Maybe these last handful of weeks sitting behind Zappe can help reset him. -Mike Dussault

There is so much talk about taking a QB with their first pick in the upcoming draft. If Caleb Williams or Drake Maye are available then I agree with that. But lets remind everyone that Tom Brady who was drafted by BB was a 6th round pick. Therefore don't you think that building an offensive line through the draft makes the most sense? I also think they could trade down from their first pick to pick up a late 1st rounder and perhaps a 2nd round pick. What are your thoughts on this idea? -Jim Benoit

Everybody better make nice with the tackle selection. I have a hard time telling anyone that Olu Fashanu wouldn't be a slam dunk pick for the organization if they can't get Maye. Super smart, well respected and a competitive leader, Fashanu could be part of a new foundation for the future here in New England and make life a lot easier for whatever QB they put in there. We can't spend two years pointing at how bad the offensive line has been then kick and scream when they take a potential 10-year starter at tackle, especially when they have just Vederian Lowe and Calvin Anderson under contract at either right or left tackle right now for 2024. That said, if they can get Maye, I'm all in. And after this week's performance by Michael Penix, I'm sure plenty of folks out there like me would be plenty happy with him too. There's a lot to unpack in the draft and more risers and fallers to come, but here in the first week of January, that's how I see it. -Mike Dussault

So it has come down that the best scenario for the Pat's is to LOSE to the J.E.T.S.! The team that BB hates and loves to beat!! This is a nightmare for Pat's fans. I hope all the Pat's pending FA come up with the Foxborough flu (a relative of the 'blue flu'). Do you think that BB will play his scrubs to see what they can do in a real game or will he go all out to get the J.E.T.S. who are already playing their 3rd stringers? -David Brown

It's crazy how it all boils down to this. I thought the last game of the season was supposed to be meaningless, but this one still seems packed with interesting storylines. I have every expectation that the Patriots will approach this game like they have every other one this season, including after they were eliminated from playoff contention. It's just the only way Bill Belichick knows, and earlier this week he continued to keep his short-term focus solely set on getting ready for this final game. With how Belichick feels about the Jets, I believe this could feel almost like a playoff week around here. I expect him and the entire team to pour everything they have into it. -Mike Dussault

Heading into the last week, we have the no. 3 pick in the draft, with Washington at the same record as us but they are holding the no. 2 pick. Why is this considering they won head to head against the pats earlier in the season. Shouldn't we get the 2nd pick then? -Arvid Petersen

Welcome to the boring world of Strength of Schedule! I agree that head-to-head should be the first tie breaker but that's just not how they do it. Instead it's a complex formula based on every game that every team has played. Calculating the permutations based on all the different results from 16 games this weekend is tough, but the Patriots and Commanders are in a statistical tie, going all the way to the ten-thousandths to give Washington the current edge. So strap in, there's going to be a lot of math flying around on Sunday and all we know is the Pats could land anywhere from 2 to 5. -Mike Dussault

Let's assume the Patriots are going to start planning for a post-Belichick era: not in 2024, but certainly within 5 years. What personnel moves in the front office and coaching staff do you want to see to set up a smooth transition to a Mayo/O'Brien/McDaniels/other next regime? Specifically, I worry that with the departures of an entire tree of personnel (Pioli/Caserio/Ossenfort/et al), there isn't a credible GM candidate in house right now. -Andy Ellis

I think, to your point, it starts with retaining and developing those already here. The Eliot Wolfs and Matt Grohs of the world, who are young executives that have been working their way up. Also add in Camren Williams, the Director of College Scouting, who is well respected around the building as well. I'd welcome further additions to round that group out as they prepare for what could be a new front office structure down the line, but to me, continuity is key in retaining some structure. I wonder how all these execs might evolve and assuming there isn't a total house cleaning coming, it's still a good bet than many of those here will continue to play a role no matter how things change. The bigger thing to me is rebuilding the offense. This feels like it will be the fourth-straight year of doing just that to some degree, and this will probably be the most extensive changeover yet. -Mike Dussault

Let's assume the pats pick a QB in the draft. Do you prefer a pocket passer or a running threat? -@ThemaD79