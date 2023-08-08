Patriots Mailbag: Training Camp Studs, O-Line Concerns as Preseason Arrives

Can we already push the bust button on Tyquan Thornton? - Keroack Batista

No! Look, there's no question Tyquan has had a quieter camp that we all hoped for, which included a significant number of practices spent on the lower fields doing conditioning work while the team drills were going on. Thornton has had his moments in camp and on Sunday he was back in the mix during team periods, but it was a good example of the good and the bad. He had a nice catch along the sideline in 7-on-7's and then caught a slant in 11s from Bailey Zappe, but was unable to come up with another catch later in red zone work with the second team as it looked like he was outmuscled at the catch point. The top of the receiver depth chart is clear. Parker is the outside, down-the-field contested catch guy. Juju will work the slot, while Bourne can fill in at multiple spots as well. Pop Douglas has emerged because his quickness jumps off the field in a way that we really haven't seen Thornton's long speed jump off the field yet. The sideline catch from Zappe on Sunday was the closest thing to it so far. That said, we're two weeks in, with a new offense so I'm being patient with Thornton, especially with the preseason games and joint practices to go. Thornton will get a ton of work over the next three weeks, especially in the preseason games with Zappe. He's got a lot of chances left this summer to get things clicking so let's not bail on him just yet.

Who's been the best player in camp so far? - @Fuadnehemen

I must go with Hunter Henry, he's been consistently involved in every practice, especially in the red zone. He looks to be in great shape and has shown improved effectiveness up the seam, an up and down area last season. On defense, and I'm biased here, but I'm going to highlight Jabrill Peppers. Now, he's given up some contested catches, like Mike Gesicki's impossible one-handed catch on Sunday, but on a defense that has largely been the same personnel, Peppers is bringing a new kind of aggressive energy to the defense and he's flying around ready to lay his shoulder into someone. We won't get the true feel for his potential impact until real games, but to me it looks like he's bringing leadership and an edge to the defense that I think any defense can always use. But if I had to bet, Henry will have a bunch of red zone touchdowns this year and Peppers will be among the team's most active and involved defenders. There's a reason he keeps getting rolled out for media availability. I think it's a sign the team sees Peppers emerging as I do.

How can you grade the offense? When the OL has been so bad and a QB knowing that he has no worries because they can not hit him. - @P1gully

Two things. First is that the QB knowing he can't get hit in practice is always an element of watching training camp practice. So grading on that curve has always been the same. Second is that things are never perfect. Some games the OL could be short-handed and they have to make it work. So, we watch what we watch and we make our judgements. My feeling is that the offense looks far more diverse and multiple at this point (four padded practices). The coordination is just so much more clear. They have a plan and they're starting to put the defense in tough situations simply with scheme and formations. Another thing I always keep in mind is defense is usually better out of the gate. It's easier to destroy than create, and by that token, things are going according to plan. So what do we really know now (four padded practices, again)? It looks better than last year but the difficulty and sample size will dramatically increase over these next three weeks with games and joint practices. We'll really get the best sense of it all during those two days in Green Bay and the two days in Tennesee. So stay tuned, it's a process.

If you could add a player to any position, which one would it be? - @vkhak

I think they need a running back just for depth at this point, and unless Calvin Anderson gets back out there soon they could use a tackle too perhaps. Unfortunately so could most teams so a tackle probably isn't that realistic, at least one that might move the needle in any way. Adding one of those big name running backs would be a nice little boost though, especially since Rhamondre looks poised for another monster season as both a runner and receiver. He touches the ball a lot in every competitive session that he's participated in. They need to make sure they aren't forced to over-rely on him.

