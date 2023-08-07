Day 11 Blogservations: Pats on to 'next phase' of training camp

Here are one man's observations from Day 11 of Patriots training camp.

*The practice featured quite a bit of team periods with multiple quarterbacks running the show. That included Malik Cunningham, who directed what appeared to be a scout offense off cards as the Patriots turn their attention to the Texans on Thursday night. Cunningham took some of Trace McSorley's reps as well, operating in a variety of looks. Cunningham looked comfortable getting to the outside and putting stress of the edges as a dual threat option. If Cunningham remains with the team during the season he will likely serve as a scout team quarterback quite often.

*Still not much movement on the attendance front as Ty Montgomery (ninth straight), Cole Strange (sixth), Matthew Slater (third) and Jonathan Jones (third) all missed practice. Bill Murray was added to the list while David Andrews returned after missing Sunday's workout. With Andrews unlikely to play extensive snaps Thursday night and Murray and Strange on the mend, the depth on the interior offensive line is being challenged.

*Trent Brown was in uniform but again did little more than conditioning work. He spoke after practice and said his inactivity is injury related and has nothing to do with his contract.

*Marte Mapu and Johnny Lumpkin continue to take part in practices fully while wearing red, non-contact jerseys.

*Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was a guest at practice and spent some time chatting with Belichick during warmups.

*With the team back in pads for the fourth time this summer there was a return of the 1-on-1s and tackling drills. Christian Barmore had an impressive bull rush against Kody Russey while Conor McDermott did a nice job containing Keion White on a couple of the reps that caught the eye. In the passing game, the receivers struggled with their footing and ball security in the rainy conditions. Christian Gonzalez did a great job of sticking with Tyquan Thornton after the receiver tried several moves. Ultimately Mac Jones' pass fell incomplete as Thornton tried to cut his route off and the pass sailed long. JuJu Smith-Schuster tried several moves in the tackling drill but couldn't shake free and eventually lost the ball. Andrew Firsker, Scotty Washington, Kendrick Bourne and Thornton were among those with drops during the drills. The running backs/tight ends against linebackers/safeties work also featured some blitz pickup reps.

*Mike Gesicki built on the momentum he seemed to generate on Sunday and was active again. He ran a nice over route and caught a 15-yarder near the sideline from Jones in 11-on-11s. DeVante Parker turned in another big play when he high-pointed a Jones pass in between Isaiah Bolden and Adrian Phillips.

*Jack Jones jumped an out route intended for Smith-Schuster and knocked the pass away early on. He motioned as if to kick the rolling ball away off the turf before turning back to his teammates, where Jabrill Peppers motioned to Jones with his hands in an effort to try to keep him calm.

*Nick Folk took the reps at kicker and was sharp, connecting on 4 of 5 long-range attempts. His lone miss came on a 47-yarder that pushed to the right, but he hit 48- and 50-yarders on his next two attempts later in practice. The field goals came at the end of each quarterback's 11-on-11 reps.

*Defensive linemen Christian Barmore, Carl Davis, Lawrence Guy and Davon Godchaux ran some conditioning sprints late in practice with director of skill development Joe Kim.

*Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Trent Brown, Barmore and Gesicki all spent time chatting with the media after practice.