Trench Report: Christian Barmore Flashes Potential with Dominant Rep in One-on-One Drills

"I'm getting better. Doing everything I can to get back out there with my team," Brown said. "Definitely frustrating. From a personal standpoint, that's all I can speak on. But, like I said, I'm doing everything I can to get back on the field. I wish I could be out there every day. I wish I didn't miss a day."

Brown would later reiterate that he expects to be ready for the regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 10. In the meantime, as he rehabs his injury, Brown is doing everything he can behind the scenes to prepare for his ninth NFL season.

"Even though I'm not practicing, I'm still doing everything I can outside of here to try to prepare for that. But, again, nothing like full-speed reps," Brown added. "I'm listening to the training staff and doing everything that's asked of me, so I can get back out here and get healthy."

Although it would be nice to see Brown on the field, offensive line coach Adrian Klemm credited the veteran tackle for being mentally locked in and mentoring younger players.

"He's been with us the entire time here in these meetings and all those things, so he's been very good in that way in terms of taking Sidy [Sow] and some of the younger guys under his wing. He's working to get better every single day, and he's been really engaged with everything we've been doing. I'm encouraged by that, and I'm excited to see him when he gets back out on the field," Klemm said in his media availability last Friday.

Entering training camp, the concern level for the Patriots projected offensive line was high in certain spots. Mainly, at the tackle spots, where the Pats need a bounce-back year from Brown and have uncertain options at right tackle. Now, injuries have derailed building continuity up front, which is critical to the success of the five-man unit.

On paper, the Patriots have far better talent along the offensive line than they've been able to field in the last few practices, which, again, have been shaky. Although you can find solace in that upgraded reinforcements are likely on the way, New England has yet to practice with their projected starting five along the offensive line now 11 practices into training camp. Eventually, you need to see it, to believe it.

2. Conor McDermott, Riley Reiff Stand Out in 1-on-1 Drills as Right Tackle Battle Continues

Once the three injured Patriots return to the practice field, the Patriots will have four spots along the offensive line, likely filled by Brown, Strange, Andrews, and Onwenu, leaving one open spot.

After switching back over to left tackle last season, the expectation is that Brown will remain on the left side, meaning that the vacancy in the starting lineup is at right tackle. Currently, the position battle is between veterans Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott. Although the clock is ticking, it's also possible that Calvin Anderson could enter the competition when/if he returns.

Team drills haven't been as crisp with revolving doors at other spots, but Reiff, who has primarily repped at left tackle in Brown's absence, and McDermott showed well in their four combined repetitions during one-on-one drills in Monday's sessions.

Starting with McDermott, the current right tackle won his reps against Josh Uche and rookie Keion White. Uche tried to use a speed rush on McDermott to turn the corner, but the right tackle matched Uche's foot speed, a good sign since that's been his weak point.

As for Reiff, the 14-year veteran won reps against Deatrich Wise and Anfernee Jennings. The fact that the two favorites for the right tackle job won reps against players currently projected to make the initial 53-man roster is a positive step forward. Still, offensive line play is a team game, and it's hard to get too excited when full-team drills remain uneven.

3. Deatrich Wise and Josh Uche Team Up for "Sack" in Final Competitive 11-on-11s

The Patriots defensive front got the last laughed when quarterback Mac Jones's final competitive rep was a sack. It appeared from this vantage point that Uche came around the edge to close in on Jones, but Deatrich Wise was also nearby as the whistle blew.

Wise registered two practice "sacks" to lead the Patriots defense. Other notable pressures that could've resulted in sacks were tallied by Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, and Barmore.

4, Patriots Could Feature Some Two-Back Formations This Season