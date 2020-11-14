Patriots Make Series Of Roster Transactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have activated OL Jermaine Eluemunor to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and activated LBs Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevations). The Patriots also signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. Additionally, New England released DL Nick Thurman from the 53-man roster and placed LB Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve.

Eluemunor, 25, was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 21 after starting four of the first five games at right tackle.

Hall, 23 [#59], went to training camp with the Patriots this summer and joined the New England practice squad on Sept. 6. He was elevated to the 53-man roster for last week's win at N.Y. Jets. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder started at linebacker and made six tackles. He reverted back to the practice squad on Nov. 10.

Maluia, 22 [#46], played in six games as a reserve for the Patriots this season and did not accrue any statistics. The 6-foot, 248-pounder was released by the Patriots on Nov. 10 and signed to the practice squad on Nov. 12.

Quessenberry, 28, originally signed with the Patriots on Aug. 22, 2020, after serving five years in the Marine Corps. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder was released on Sept. 4, and has had had two stints on the New England practice squad.