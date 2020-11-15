Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce hits the Pro Shop for a cause

Every year, the details are what make each sneaker stand out. Working in collaboration with Robert Kraft, Nike's team assures that every detail is representative of the team. The inserts and the heel of the sneaker feature bold navy and red stripes, just like the ones on the Patriots uniforms.

With the new uniforms as a reference point, the shoe also includes both the Flying Elvis and Pat Patriot logos, tying in the franchise's past, present and future. Six stars on the shoeliner represent the team's six Super Bowl Championships, while the silver "swoosh" is meant to evoke a Lombardi trophy.

But more than anything, Willard said this particular design was created with the organization's goodwill and philanthropy in mind, especially over the last eight months. Six statements line the perimeter, and while the number again represents the number of banners hanging at Gillette Stadium, the sentiment goes beyond football.

"We are Family. We are One. We are Passionate. We are Strong. We are Together. We are all Patriots," it reads.

The words represent the steadfast nature of that has been required of us all in 2020, as well as the organization throughout its existence. As fans collect or wear their Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforces, Willard said he hopes they do so with this on their minds.

"Our hope is for collectors to appreciate the attention to detail and the parallels to the design of this season's uniform," Willard said. "We hope that they would acknowledge the visual presentation of the Patriots' values and legacy, be inspired to pay it forward in their own communities, and wear the Air Force 1s with pride."

In typical years, Patriots fans would stake out their spot in line, often over night, making it a true event and excursion. Of course, this year it looked different, but still, collectors formed a socially distanced line as early as 4:45 a.m to ensure they walked away with a pair.