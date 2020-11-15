Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce hits the Pro Shop for a cause

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 15, 2020 at 01:10 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

When the Patriots take the field against the Ravens on Sunday night, they will be wearing their home blues, but on the sideline, their feet will be a nod to the new, 2020 white road uniforms.

For the seventh year, Nike and the Patriots teamed up to create a limited sneaker. The limited edition Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce was released to the public on Nov. 15 both online and in person at the Patriots Pro Shop, with all proceeds benefitting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Boston.

The 2020 edition of the Patriots Nike Air Force 1 is, for the first time, a white sneaker, and if the vibe feels familiar, it is intentional. The Patriots unveiled their new home and away jerseys ahead of this season, and this Air Force 1 is a complement to the new road uniform, according to Nike footwear developer Raleigh Willard.

rkks
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Every year, the details are what make each sneaker stand out. Working in collaboration with Robert Kraft, Nike's team assures that every detail is representative of the team. The inserts and the heel of the sneaker feature bold navy and red stripes, just like the ones on the Patriots uniforms.

With the new uniforms as a reference point, the shoe also includes both the Flying Elvis and Pat Patriot logos, tying in the franchise's past, present and future. Six stars on the shoeliner represent the team's six Super Bowl Championships, while the silver "swoosh" is meant to evoke a Lombardi trophy.

But more than anything, Willard said this particular design was created with the organization's goodwill and philanthropy in mind, especially over the last eight months. Six statements line the perimeter, and while the number again represents the number of banners hanging at Gillette Stadium, the sentiment goes beyond football.

"We are Family. We are One. We are Passionate. We are Strong. We are Together. We are all Patriots," it reads.

The words represent the steadfast nature of that has been required of us all in 2020, as well as the organization throughout its existence. As fans collect or wear their Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforces, Willard said he hopes they do so with this on their minds.

"Our hope is for collectors to appreciate the attention to detail and the parallels to the design of this season's uniform," Willard said. "We hope that they would acknowledge the visual presentation of the Patriots' values and legacy, be inspired to pay it forward in their own communities, and wear the Air Force 1s with pride."

In typical years, Patriots fans would stake out their spot in line, often over night, making it a true event and excursion. Of course, this year it looked different, but still, collectors formed a socially distanced line as early as 4:45 a.m to ensure they walked away with a pair.

You can take a look at the latest Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce in the gallery below.

Photos: Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce

Check out photos of the 2020 Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce, which will launch at the Patriots ProShop on Sunday, Nov. 15.

110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler36-watermarked
1 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler56-watermarked
2 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler37-watermarked
3 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler11-watermarked
4 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler31-watermarked
5 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler17-watermarked
6 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler09-watermarked
7 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler28-watermarked
8 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler43-watermarked
9 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler22-watermarked
10 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler44-watermarked
11 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler52-watermarked
12 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler38-watermarked
13 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler12-watermarked
14 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler06-watermarked
15 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler03-watermarked
16 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler46-watermarked
17 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler02-watermarked
18 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler25-watermarked
19 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler20-watermarked
20 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler39-watermarked
21 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler41-watermarked
22 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler
110620-RKKSneakers2020_Adler32-watermarked
23 / 23
Photo by Eric J. Adler

