Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 10 - 02:00 PM | Wed Oct 11 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

Unfiltered Mailbag: Searching for answers at 1-4

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Saints

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Need to do better than that"

Game Notes: CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots

Saints vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/8

New Orleans Saints Postgame Quotes 10/8

Mac Jones 10/8: "Have to improve in all areas"

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

David Andrews 10/8: "Wasn't good enough"

Hunter Henry 10/8: "Not how we want to play football"

Mac Jones finds Demario Douglas for 24-yard gain

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

The Patriots offensive coordinator spoke to reporters on Tuesday where, among other things, O'Brien confirmed that QB Mac Jones will start vs. Raiders. 

Oct 10, 2023 at 02:17 PM
Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

The Patriots are turning the page from a forgettable two-week stretch by working to improve all aspects offensively heading into a trip to Las Vegas for a matchup with the Raiders on Sunday.

Although the quarterback is in the crosshairs for many, New England appears to be sticking with quarterback Mac Jones after the Pats starter was pulled from the past two losses. According to offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, the plan is for Jones to start this week against the Raiders.

"I don't think it's about one person. I really don't," O'Brien said. "There are definitely things (Jones) can do better. Whether it's footwork, the read of a route, or the check of a play. There's also ten other guys out on the field, and all ten of those guys would tell you, 'there's things that I can do better.'"

The Patriots are sticking with their quarterback for now, but that doesn't mean O'Brien doesn't see the obvious that Jones needs to play better. The Pats offensive coordinator laid out areas where the offense as a whole, including Mac, will try to improve. Mainly, limiting turnovers, especially giveaways that have led to four defensive touchdowns, and tweaks by the coaching staff that will hopefully help the offensive line.

For the Patriots starting quarterback, O'Brien pointed to specific areas that Jones can individually improve while explaining how Mac can recapture his fundamentals during practice. Over the last two games, Jones has been mentally sped up by the pass rush and looks unsettled in the pocket with shaky footwork. O'Brien said that's something Jones will work on this week.

"At the end of the day, we're turning the ball over too much. That's the No. 1 thing. We have to stop turning the ball over," O'Brien said. "He'd be the first to tell you that there are things he has to do better, whether it's taking care of the ball or maybe reading the route better or getting us into a better play. He's working hard. He's in here early [today]. He was in here [Monday on a day off] thinking about things to do better. We're ready to go for practice and try to dig ourselves out of it."

O'Brien also balked at the notion that Jones would benefit from taking a week off for a mental break, saying, "there's no time for mental breaks."

Before speaking to the media on Tuesday, O'Brien said the Patriots offensive coaches had a productive meeting centered around ways the staff can help the players execute their assignments better. The team then held a rare Tuesday practice following a player day off on Monday, which is not the normal scheduling and is indicative of where the team sits at 1-4 following two tough losses.

"We had a good fundamental meeting right here about half an hour ago. We're ready to go for practice, taking things one day at a time and try to dig ourselves out of it," O'Brien explained.

Along with backup Bailey Zappe as a potential option if Jones struggles again, O'Brien was also asked about practice-squad rookie Malik Cunningham getting more opportunities, possibly in a Taysom Hill-type package. Other than mimicking Hill in practice last week, O'Brien said Cunningham is working primarily at wide receiver, which was the case over the summer.

"Malik works very hard. He does a good job on the practice squad, plays a lot of receiver. He played some quarterback last week with mimicking (New Orleans Saints QB/tight end) Taysom Hill," said the Patriots offensive coordinator. "But he does a really good job, and he continues to improve. He's probably one of the most improved practice squad players that we have. (He's) a good guy to work with."

New England will also get one reinforcement back, with second-year WR Tyquan Thornton back at practice on Tuesday. Thornton isn't the savior, but his 4.28 speed could give them a vertical element and someone who can beat man coverage with routes down the field.

New England will most definitely make subtle changes offensively, but for those expecting wholesale changes in a knee-jerk fashion to losing by a combined score of 72-3 in the last two games, it doesn't appear like the Patriots are overreacting. The only path for this team to start winning again is through.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

The Patriots are struggling and Bill Belichick is looking to make changes, but where does he start?
news

Unfiltered Mailbag: Searching for answers at 1-4

Patriots fans are restless with the team's 1-4 start and looking for answers, both immediate and long-term.
news

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

The Patriots are "starting all over" after two consecutive losses, with everyone asking the same question: how did we get here on offense?
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

The Patriots have lost back-to-back games following a disappointing loss to the Saints at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. 
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots CBs J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones Officially Active for Sunday's Game vs. Saints 

After losing rookie Christian Gonzalez to injury last week, the Patriots secondary will get a much-needed boost with the return of Jackson and Jones at cornerback. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Showdown with the Saints

The Patriots need to turn the page quickly to get back on track against New Orleans. Here are keys to victory and five key matchups in Sunday's contest. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Activate OL Riley Reiff, Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms in a Series of Roster Moves for Sunday's Game vs. Saints

The Patriots offensive line could get a boost with a projected starter returning to the lineup after a four-week absence.
news

Analysis: Ten Patriots Listed As Questionable for Sunday vs. Saints, Including CB Jonathan Jones and RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The Patriots have a lengthy injury report with multiple moving parts expected heading into Sunday's home contest with New Orleans. 
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: Saints threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered break down the key players and factors for the Patriots Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Film Review: Will the Patriots Revive J.C. Jackson's Career in Second Stint in New England? 

The Patriots are reuniting with the former Pro Bowl cornerback, but can they get Jackson back to his 2021 season form?
news

NFL Notes: Same old story for Patriots

Patriots continue to be marred by mistakes and falling into early holes.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

Unfiltered Mailbag: Searching for answers at 1-4

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. New Orleans Saints

Get an inside look at the Patriots 34-0 loss against the New Orleans Saints on this edition of Sights and Sounds.

Bill O'Brien 10/10: "We have to be a lot more consistent"

Patriots Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

David Andrews and Rob Ninkovich Discuss the Importance of Mental Health on World Mental Health Day

On World Mental Health Day, retired New England Patriots player Rob Ninkovich sits down with veteran center David Andrews at Gillette Stadium to discuss the importance of balancing mental health, physical game, and life as an NFL player.

Devin & Jason McCourty Host Charitable Casino Night at Gillette Stadium to Help Tackle Sickle Cell

Former New England Patriots players, Devin and Jason McCourty hosted a charitable Casino Night at Gillette Stadium to raise funds and awareness for sickle cell disease. The McCourty twins have been closely impacted by sickle cell disease and throughout their 10+ NFL seasons they have established annual tackle sickle cell events to continue to spread awareness and raise money to support the battle against Sickle Cell.

Bill Belichick 10/9: "We need to do a better job in every area"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Need to do better than that"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising