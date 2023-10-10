Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

The Patriots are turning the page from a forgettable two-week stretch by working to improve all aspects offensively heading into a trip to Las Vegas for a matchup with the Raiders on Sunday.

Although the quarterback is in the crosshairs for many, New England appears to be sticking with quarterback Mac Jones after the Pats starter was pulled from the past two losses. According to offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, the plan is for Jones to start this week against the Raiders.

"I don't think it's about one person. I really don't," O'Brien said. "There are definitely things (Jones) can do better. Whether it's footwork, the read of a route, or the check of a play. There's also ten other guys out on the field, and all ten of those guys would tell you, 'there's things that I can do better.'"

The Patriots are sticking with their quarterback for now, but that doesn't mean O'Brien doesn't see the obvious that Jones needs to play better. The Pats offensive coordinator laid out areas where the offense as a whole, including Mac, will try to improve. Mainly, limiting turnovers, especially giveaways that have led to four defensive touchdowns, and tweaks by the coaching staff that will hopefully help the offensive line.

For the Patriots starting quarterback, O'Brien pointed to specific areas that Jones can individually improve while explaining how Mac can recapture his fundamentals during practice. Over the last two games, Jones has been mentally sped up by the pass rush and looks unsettled in the pocket with shaky footwork. O'Brien said that's something Jones will work on this week.