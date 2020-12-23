Patriots Place Cornerback Stephon Gilmore On Injured Reserve

Gilmore, 30, started all 11 games he played in this season and totaled 37 tackles, one interception, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (10th overall) by the Buffalo Bills out of South Carolina. Gilmore has played in 124 career regular season games with 122 starts and posted 411 tackles, one sack, 25 interceptions, 114 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He has also started seven postseason contests and registered 19 tackles and two interceptions. Gilmore has been named to the Pro Bowl four times (2016, 18-20) and was the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.