Patriots place LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve and TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have placed LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve and TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve.
Copeland, 29, was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from the New York Jets on March 25, 2020. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder has played in six games with four starts this year and totaled 10 tackles on defense and two special teams tackles.
Burt, 24, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Boston College on May 5, 2020. He was released at the end of training camp and joined the practice squad prior to the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder finished his collegiate career with 23 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Burt is a native of Lynnfield, Mass., and attended St. John's Prep in Danvers.