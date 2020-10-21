Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Oct 21 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Do Your Life: Josh McDaniels

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Broncos

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

Week 7 NFL Notes: Trade deadline approaching

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How can Patriots bounce back from Broncos loss?

After Further Review: Offense short-circuits comeback attempts

Cam Newton on WEEI 10/19: 'There's no need to press the panic button'

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Broncos presented by CarMax

Delay of Game: Patriots' late comeback falls short vs. Denver

Game Observations: Pats fall flat vs. Broncos

What Went Wrong: Offensive inefficiencies

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 career rushing yards

Broncos vs. Patriots highlights | Week 6

Denver Broncos Postgame Quotes 10/18

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Denver Broncos

Jonathan Jones intercepts the Drew Lock pass vs. Denver Broncos

Pats trick-play alert! Edelman executes double pass to perfection

Belestrator: Coaching against the Broncos versatile offensive weapons

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots and Broncos finally square off

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Patriots place OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve

Oct 21, 2020 at 05:32 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transaction Thumb  Transactions 2020

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have placed OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve.

Eluemunor, 25, was acquired by New England in a trade with Baltimore on Aug. 29, 2019, and re-signed as a restricted free agent on April 15, 2020. The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder has appeared in 31 regular-season games with seven starts over his four-year career. Eluemunor started four games at right tackle for the Patriots this season and was active but did not play Week 4 at Kansas City.

Related Content

news

Patriots Re-Sign WR Mason Kinsey to the Practice Squad; Release WR Devin Ross from the Practice Squad.

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed WR Mason Kinsey to the practice squad and released WR Devin Ross from the practice squad.
news

Patriots make a series of roster transactions

The Patriots have announced the following transactions ahead of their Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos.
news

Patriots Release TE Paul Quessenberry from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have released TE Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign DL Carl Davis from Jacksonville Jaguars Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed DL Carl Davis to the 53-man roster from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. 
news

Patriots re-sign TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that that they have re-signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that RB Damien Harris and WR Gunner Olszewski were activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, WR Isaiah Zuber has been added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots have also placed DB Cody Davis and RB Sony Michel on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign LB Michael Pinckney to the Practice Squad; Release DL Xavier Williams from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed LB Michael Pinckney to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released DL Xavier Williams from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign OL Jordan Roos to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mason Kinsey from the Practice Squad.

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jordan Roos to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions 

The Patriots have announced the following transactions ahead of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Patriots elevate DL Nick Thurman to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that that they have elevated DL Nick Thurman to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 10/21: Reinforcements back at Pats practice

Patriots place OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? – Ashley Herron

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/21

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Joanie Cullinan from Watertown, Mass.

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/20

Week 7 NFL Notes: Trade deadline approaching

Patriots News Blitz 10/20: Newton takes responsibility

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How can Patriots bounce back from Broncos loss?

Patriots Re-Sign WR Mason Kinsey to the Practice Squad; Release WR Devin Ross from the Practice Squad.

Unfiltered Notebook 10/19: Jonathan Jones shines vs. Broncos

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/19

After Further Review: Offense short-circuits comeback attempts

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Broncos presented by CarMax

Patriots News Blitz 10/19: Rusty Patriots shut down in loss to Broncos

Delay of Game: Patriots' late comeback falls short vs. Denver

Game Observations: Pats fall flat vs. Broncos

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 career rushing yards

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Broncos Stats from Week 6

Denver Broncos Postgame Quotes 10/18

Advertising