Patriots place OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have placed OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve.
Eluemunor, 25, was acquired by New England in a trade with Baltimore on Aug. 29, 2019, and re-signed as a restricted free agent on April 15, 2020. The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder has appeared in 31 regular-season games with seven starts over his four-year career. Eluemunor started four games at right tackle for the Patriots this season and was active but did not play Week 4 at Kansas City.