Patriots Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve. Bourne has played in all eight games with five starts in 2023 and accumulated 37 receptions for 406 yards with four touchdowns.
Patriots Elevate OL Conor McDermott
The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Conor McDermott to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Sign WR Jalen Reagor to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign Malik Cunningham to the Practice Squad
The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Jalen Reagor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed QB Malik Cunningham to the practice squad.
Patriots Release Two Players
The New England Patriots announced today that they have released QB Malik Cunningham and DL Trey Flowers.
Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves
The New England Patriots announced today that they have activated DB Cody Davis and DB Jack Jones to the 53-man roster.
Patriots Release DB Ameer Speed
The New England Patriots announced today that they have released defensive back Ameer Speed.
Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad
The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DL William Bradley-King and RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad and released DL Manny Jones and WR T.J. Luther from the practice squad.
Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad
The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed offensive lineman Conor McDermott to the practice squad.
Patriots Make a Series of Transactions
The Patriots announced that they have signed QB Malik Cunningham to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated WR Tyquan Thornton to the active roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed LB Matthew Judon and OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on injured reserve. The Patriots also elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and WR Jalen Reagor to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves
Patriots announced today that they have activated OL Riley Reiff to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list, elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad and placed CB Christian Gonzalez on injured reserve.
Patriots Acquire CB J.C. Jackson in a Trade with the L.A. Chargers
The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired cornerback J.C. Jackson in a trade with the L.A. Chargers.