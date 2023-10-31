Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve. 

Oct 31, 2023 at 05:06 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve. Bourne has played in all eight games with five starts in 2023 and accumulated 37 receptions for 406 yards with four touchdowns.

Kendrick Bourne

