Patriots players pay visit to Museum of Fine Arts in Boston

Wise Jr.'s favorite part was seeing ancient Egyptian sculptors.

"I'm a big historic guy so (my favorite) was the Egyptian exhibit," Wise Jr. said. "I like the local artists (too). That was pretty wonderful. Any sculpture that I saw, like the ancient Greek sculptures, it kind of cool to see that. The pots, the Egyptian sculptures."

For the tour, an art curator tagged along to share the significance of each piece. He'd been to the MFA before, giving him an appreciation for fine art, but having someone there to explain the significance of each piece stood out.

"It was cool because we had a curator there, someone who was able to talk about the artist, talk about the art, the process behind the art, the mindset of the artists, and it brought the picture to life as one of my teammates said," Deatrich Wise Jr. said. "At first it was just art or a photo. Then when you read what the little plaque said besides it, and heard what the curator said, you see it a lot differently."