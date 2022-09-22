Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Sep 22 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Are RPOs Coming to the Patriots Offense in Mac Jones's Second Season?

10 to Watch: Patriots look to slow down Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Analysis: Patriots Trade OT Justin Herron to Raiders for 2024 Draft Pick Swap

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays from the win over the Steelers

24 Former Patriots Named as Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

Mack Wilson breaks down dynamic pass deflection

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/19: "We have to continue to grow as an offense"

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "Hopefully we'll continue to have balance on offense and a higher level of execution"

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Take Down Steelers in Week 2

Patriots players pay visit to Museum of Fine Arts in Boston

Members of the New England Patriots visited the MFA, Boston to see the Obama Portraits Tour and a number of other exhibits.

Sep 22, 2022 at 05:16 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Patriots MFA
Photo courtesy of The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

The Obamas are in town, so a few members of the New England Patriots paid a visit on their day off Tuesday.

Deatrich Wise Jr., Ja'Whaun Bentley, Kendrick Bourne, Josh Uche, Joe Cardona, Myles Bryant, Sam Roberts, Cole Strange, and Laquon Treadwell all took a field trip to the Museum of Fine Arts to catch The Obama Portraits Tour before it leaves Boston.

"It was awesome to be able to see the Presidential murals. And you know, Michelle Obama and Barack Obama were great, and to kind of understand the history of those artists -- those black artists being the first to do a presidential mural -- it was amazing," said Uche, before mentioning the Portraits of Leadership gallery, displaying art from the community featuring leaders of all kind.

"And to just kind of get some inspiration a little bit -- they had a segment within the museum that talked about community leaders. We definitely had fun on our off day."

Bryant had seen the Barack and Michelle Obama portraits before, but this was his first time at the MFA in Boston and getting to see the work of classic impressionists like Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh.

"This is my second time seeing them -- I saw them in Chicago with my family in the summer of 2021," Bryant said. "But I think my favorite was maybe the Monet section. It was my first time seeing a Monet. I saw a couple of Picassos, and I think my favorite was one of Van Gogh's paintings."

In addition to the Portraits of Leadership, the Patriots group also saw exhibits like the Masterpieces of Egyptian Sculpture from the Pyramid Age, Gods and Goddesses (ancient Greek and Roman art), and Stories Artists Tell (Touching Roots: Black Ancestral Legacies in the Americas).

Wise Jr.'s favorite part was seeing ancient Egyptian sculptors.

"I'm a big historic guy so (my favorite) was the Egyptian exhibit," Wise Jr. said. "I like the local artists (too). That was pretty wonderful. Any sculpture that I saw, like the ancient Greek sculptures, it kind of cool to see that. The pots, the Egyptian sculptures."

For the tour, an art curator tagged along to share the significance of each piece. He'd been to the MFA before, giving him an appreciation for fine art, but having someone there to explain the significance of each piece stood out.

"It was cool because we had a curator there, someone who was able to talk about the artist, talk about the art, the process behind the art, the mindset of the artists, and it brought the picture to life as one of my teammates said," Deatrich Wise Jr. said. "At first it was just art or a photo. Then when you read what the little plaque said besides it, and heard what the curator said, you see it a lot differently."

Check out all of the photos from the trip here.

Related Content

news

No days off: Jalen Mills shares importance of good attendance with Providence elementary school

The New England corner went to Young Woods Elementary School in Providence on Tuesday for a pep rally to encourage students about the importance of attendance.

news

Patriots players reflect on 500th game of Robert Kraft era

"What incredible honor to be a part of such a special game. Not only for our history as a team, but the history of the league as well."

news

Davon Godchaux hosts second backpack giveaway at local Boys & Girls Club

For the second straight year, the New England Patriots defensive lineman helped students at the Blue Hills Boys & Girls Club get ready to go back to school.

news

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

The recently retired New England Patriots running back will call his first nationally syndicated game on radio during the New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday.

news

Looking for fast start in Week 1, Patriots won't let Florida heat slow them down

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots hope to get acclimated to the weather by practicing in Palm Beach all week before their season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Davon Godchaux wants to see more high fashion fit for defensive tackles

The New England Patriots defensive tackle won't be confined to typical Big & Tall selections, and was spotted at Men's Fashion Week in Paris this summer.

news

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

"You don't go out in the community for the gratification. You just do it because it's in your heart to do."

news

Mack Wilson Sr. watches son take first steps on field at Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium has seen some incredible first and feats. Mack Wilson II, one-year-old son of New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., is responsible for the latest after taking his first steps on the field.

news

Lawrence Guy shares how education 'changed his perspective' at annual backpack giveaway

The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, in partnership with the New England Patriots Foundation, handed out 150 backpacks filled with school supplies to high school students from La Colaborativa.

news

First-time dads react to having kids at Patriots training camp

With a handful of first-time dads on the New England roster, players can't get enough of having their kids at training camp.

news

Mac Jones enjoys full circle moment meeting Boston Children's Hospital patient

Jones honored seven-year-old Robbie Klein for My Cause My Cleats in his rookie season. On Tuesday after training camp, the two got to meet in person for the first time.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Judon prepares to face former team

Patriots players pay visit to Museum of Fine Arts in Boston

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Chain Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

Are RPOs Coming to the Patriots Offense in Mac Jones's Second Season?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator 9/22: Baltimore Ravens

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Lamar Jackson, Rashod Bateman, Justin Tucker and more on this episode of the Belestrator.

Press Pass: Preparing for the Ravens

Patriots players Deatrich Wise Jr, Josh Uche, Myles Bryant, Christian Barmore and more address the media on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

David Andrews 9/21: "It really doesn't matter what you did last week"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Mac Jones 9/21: "It's about winning...That's all I care about"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Devin McCourty 9/21: "It's all about figuring out how to slow down this offense"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Devin McCourty on giving back to Boston community

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty wakes up with "GMFB" and shares on giving back to the Boston community.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising