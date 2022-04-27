Patriots players take in Bruins game with Tuukka Rask

The Boston sports scene is buzzing right now, and Patriots players are taking it all in.
With the NHL Playoffs approaching soon, a few members of the Patriots took advantage of being back in the area for OTAs by attending the Bruins' game against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at TD Garden.
They had some pretty great company, too, watching the game from a suite with retired Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask as Boston took down the first-place team in the Atlantic Division, 4-2.
Spotted in the box were center David Andrews, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, kicker Quinn Nordin and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne -- who got after it by showing off some dance moves when the cameras featured the group on the broadcast.
Newly acquired linebacker Mack Wilson also got acclimated to the city by attending, and looks to have made a new friend on the Bruins.
Wilson showed up to the game in a No. 1 Jeremy Swayman sweater, and the exciting second-year goalie showed his appreciation after the game on Twitter.
"Let's go!!" Swayman said in a quote-tweet of Wilson in the black and gold. "I know whose jersey I'll be repping this season for the Pats."
We're likely to see more New England representation at TD Garden in the coming weeks.
The Bruins play two more regular-season games before the postseason starts, and meanwhile, the Celtics just swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, poised well for an NBA Finals berth.
Patriots players have bought in on that run, too, with running back Damien Harris adopting the team and a number of his teammates celebrating the Celtics' sweep.