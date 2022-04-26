Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots players show love after Celtics sweep Nets

A handful of New England players took to Twitter after Boston defeated Brooklyn in Game 4 to advance to the next round of the NBA Playoffs.

Apr 26, 2022 at 10:04 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Damien Harris, Jayson Tatum.PDC
Photo via Instagram / @D.Soaq

Get the brooms out.

The Patriots have been supporting the Boston Celtics all season long, with chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and players like Damien Harris often spotted on the sidelines at games. Just recently, the running back appeared on a Celtics podcast to discuss how he's adopted the local NBA team.

With the Celtics sweeping their first-round series with the Nets down in Brooklyn, members of the Patriots still found a way to show some love on social media.

Harris was active on Twitter at various points in the game, not coming as much of a surprise after he declared the Celtics to be the best team in the NBA a few weeks ago.

Also joining him in the excitement were teammates Ja'Whaun Bentley, Carl Davis, and Adrian Phillips after Boston pulled off the 116-112 victory to advance.

Here was some of the reaction during the game, including Phillps' rollercoaster of emotions as he, like many other fans watching, had some questions about the officiating:

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving taken care of quickly, Boston's next-round opponent is still to be determined.

Regardless of who it is, the Celtics will have plenty of support from their friends on the Patriots.

