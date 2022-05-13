Official website of the New England Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Bailey Zappe too good to pass up

Sam Roberts eyes NFL jump to his favorite team

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

Patriots Sign Eight Rookie Free Agents

Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

Patriots PR staff selected as PFWA 2022 Pete Rozelle Award winner

The New England Patriots public relations staff, lauded for overall professionalism with the reporters who cover the club, particularly in the challenging media access climate during the 2021 season, has been selected as the 2022 Pete Rozelle Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

May 13, 2022 at 01:25 PM
rozellepr

By PFWA

The Patriots PR staff, the 33rd Rozelle Award winner, earned the award for the first time in franchise history.

The other 2022 nominees for the Rozelle Award were the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and the Washington Football Team.

The Rozelle Award is given to the NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media. The award is named for Rozelle, NFL commissioner from 1960-89, who started his distinguished career in sports PR roles as a student at both Compton (Calif.) Junior College and the University of San Francisco. After two more years as USF's assistant athletic director after graduation, he broke into the NFL as the PR director of the Los Angeles Rams from 1952-55. Rozelle used his PR principles as commissioner to build relationships with the media during a period of unprecedented growth and challenge for the league.

During the 2021 season, the Patriots football communications staff consisted of Stacey James (vice president of communications), Aaron Salkin (director of communications) and Stephanie Burnham (communications coordinator). The staff was also assisted by Michael Jurovaty (corporate communications director), Eric Adler (photo coordinator), Faith Worrell (summer intern), Chris McGean (seasonal intern) and Ronce Rajan (intern).

"Stacey James and his staff have been a tremendous aid to Patriots reporters for decades, but never more so than during one of the most trying seasons in NFL history. Their collective patience, professionalism and flexibility allowed one of the league's largest beats to continue providing around-the-clock coverage during a pandemic, most notably through the 857 Zoom calls they coordinated last year," said Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. "Despite several internal and external challenges, there came a time reporters asked to curb the virtual access being provided late in the 2021 season. If that isn't proof of excellence in dealing with the media, I don't know what is."

ABOUT THE PFWA: In its 59th season in 2022, the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) is the official voice of pro football writers, promoting and fighting for access to NFL personnel to best serve the public. The PFWA is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams daily. Lindsay Jones of The Athletic is the PFWA president for the 2021-22 seasons and the organization's 30th president. Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated is the PFWA's first vice-president, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News is the second vice-president and Mike Sando of The Athletic is the secretary-treasurer. At-large board members include Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, USA Today's Mike Jones, ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold and ProFootballTalk.com's Charean Williams. Follow the PFWA at ProFootballWriters.org and on Twitter at @PFWAwriters.

PETE ROZELLE AWARD WINNERS (To the club public relations department that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media) Year indicates when award was presented for previous season: 1990 – Denver Broncos; 1991 – Pittsburgh Steelers; 1992 – Seattle Seahawks; 1993 – Miami Dolphins; 1994 – Houston Oilers; 1995 – New York Giants; 1996 – Indianapolis Colts; 1997 – St. Louis Rams; 1998 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 1999 – Miami Dolphins; 2000 – Tennessee Titans; 2001 – New York Giants; 2002 – Philadelphia Eagles; 2003 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 2004 – Houston Texans; 2005 – Philadelphia Eagles; 2006 – Cincinnati Bengals; 2007 – Houston Texans; 2008 – Seattle Seahawks; 2009 – Arizona Cardinals; 2010 – Houston Texans; 2011 – Baltimore Ravens; 2012 – Houston Texans; 2013 – Baltimore Ravens; 2014 – Denver Broncos; 2015 – Pittsburgh Steelers; 2016 – Denver Broncos; 2017 – Baltimore Ravens & Houston Texans; 2018 – Minnesota Vikings; 2019 – Los Angeles Rams; 2020 – Indianapolis Colts; 2021 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 2022 – New England Patriots.

Ernie Adams reveals the Patriots' 2022 NFL schedule. The former Director of Football Research and pink stripes icon sits back and announces New England's opponents, dates & times for the upcoming season. Full schedule release show airs on NFL Network, 5/12 at 8:00 PM.

Gino Cappelletti Tribute

A look back at the legendary career of Patriots Hall of Famer, Gino Cappelletti.

Jalen Mills on this upcoming season 5/12: "Definitely feeling more comfortable"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, May 12th, 2022.

New England Patriots Foundation helps renovate local DCF home

The New England Patriots Foundation teamed up with Bob's Discount Furniture and Wonderfund to help renovate a young adult residence in Fall River. Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft along with Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, Malcolm Butler, Ty Montgomery, Jalen Mills, Jahlani Tavai, Justin Herron & Mike Onwenu all assisted in upgrading the Old Colony YMCA Pre-Independent Living Facility.

Nelson Agholor 5/10: "My goal is to make it a memorable season"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media during his video conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.2

Patriots Draft Throwback: James White

As we celebrate the 8-year anniversary of New England drafting James White, we look back at some of his top plays in a Patriots uniform, including his game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI. The former Wisconsin Badger running back was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has gone on to be a Patriots team captain and 3-time Super Bowl champion.

