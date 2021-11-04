Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Marc Cremer from North Easton, Mass.

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 04, 2021
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Oct. 28, 2021) – Throughout the 2021 season, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will recognize 17 local volunteers with the "Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award." The honorees will be celebrated for going above and beyond to support nonprofit organizations in our New England communities.

As part of this recognition, the foundation will present a $5,000 donation to the nonprofit organization represented by each honoree. The Patriots Difference Makers will participate in a special year-end celebration and receive a pair of tickets to attend the Patriots final regular season home game on Jan. 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We are excited to once again recognize local volunteers with our Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award," said Josh Kraft, president, New England Patriots Foundation. "Each of these honorees has their own unique story of community service and we are proud to shine a light on the tremendous work they are doing. We would like to thank all of this year's Patriots Difference Makers for helping to build stronger New England communities."

Marc Cremer of North Easton, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to the Haley Cremer Foundation.
Marc Cremer of North Easton, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to the Haley Cremer Foundation.

Marc Cremer from North Easton, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to the Haley Cremer Foundation. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.

In June of 2014, Marc suffered an unimaginable loss. On Father's Day, his 20-year-old daughter Haley was out for a run when she was tragically struck by a vehicle. Haley lost her life that day, but her family was determined to keep her memory alive.

In 2015, the Cremer family established the Haley Cremer Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing financial assistance to aspiring physical therapists and associated rehabilitation professionals, medical research organizations, as well as programs dedicated to heal, grow and strengthen families facing profound challenges due to serious illness, trauma or death.

As a co-founder, Marc serves as the treasurer and a member of the board of directors. He diligently manages the foundations budget and fundraising initiatives, including the annual golf classic and dragonfly dinner. Marc oversees all aspects of these events, from creating collateral to soliciting donors to managing the auction and raffle. With these funds, the foundation provides an annual scholarship to an aspiring physical therapist in Massachusetts and funding for physical therapy students from Massachusetts colleges and universities to attend professional development conferences.

"I am humbled, grateful and honored to be named as a Patriots Difference Maker of the Week," said Marc. "I want to thank the Patriots and the Kraft family for honoring me, and their generous donation to the Haley Cremer Foundation. I also want to thank my loving wife Ivie for nominating me."

Another area of the foundation's focus is providing funding for programs dedicated to healing, growing, and strengthening families facing profound challenges due to serious illness, trauma or death. The foundation has supported children and family bereavement centers across the state, including Children's Friend Carriage House, Hope Floats Healing and Wellness Center, Jeff's Place, Joanna's Place and Wildflower.

Thanks to Marc's efforts, the foundation continued to grow, raising nearly half a million dollars to support the community while keeping Haley's legacy alive.

"The love and support I get from Ivie and our daughter Morgan is the wind in my sails that keeps me motivated to ensure the foundation continues Haley's legacy," said Marc. "I hope my story inspires others who've lost those close to them, to not let their grief consume them, but rather motivate them to make our world a better place."

The Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award is part of the foundation's Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, designed to educate fans about the need for volunteering, highlight deserving volunteers from across the region and inspire Patriots fans to become lifelong volunteers.

This marks the 11th season that the Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation has presented their Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to volunteers from all across New England. Since its inception, 150 individuals have received this award and more than $675,000 has been donated to local nonprofit organizations.

To learn more about the program or to nominate a volunteer for the Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award, visit www.patriots.com/community.

