Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Transition to Regular Season Mode 

"By the time you get to game day, the goal is to 'alright, this is exactly what I'm supposed to do. If this happens, what do I do? If that happens, what do I do?' So you have everything already played out in your head, and you just have to go out there and execute it.

With Jones having more control of the offense at the line of scrimmage in the regular season, he can audible or check into a better play against a specific defensive front or coverage.

"It's all about your tools and problem-solving. That's the fun part of the game. We have good coaches who are going to put us in a position to do that. We have good experience with some of the looks we've seen last year and in the preseason. It's all about what are my tools and how can I fix it. That's the big thing for me, just being able to apply that."

"I think we've ironed out a lot of things, and it's good that they are happening now. I feel confident in what we're doing. We just have to go out there and do it for 60 minutes," Jones added.