Patriots re-sign DB Terrence Johnson; Release OL Simmons

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots re-signed DB Terrence Johnson and released OL Brian Simmons today.
Johnson, 5-9, 190 pounds, was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of California University of Pennsylvania on April 20, 2010. He was released by the Patriots on August 23, 2010.
Simmons, 6-4, 318 pounds, is a rookie free agent out of Oklahoma who was signed by the Patriots on August 15, 2010. He first entered the starting lineup for Oklahoma at left guard as a senior in 2009.