 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Feb 20 - 02:00 PM | Thu Feb 22 - 09:55 AM

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Wide Receiver Rankings

Patriots to Hold Introductory Coordinator Press Conference on Wednesday

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

Patriots coaches and teammates, past and present, react to Matthew Slater's retirement

Mic'd Up | Matthew Slater's Final New England Patriots Game

Patriots Unfiltered 2/20: Matthew Slater's Retirement Announcement, Coaching Staff Update, Which Draft QB Has Best Fit

Statement from Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo on Matthew Slater's Retirement

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Matthew Slater's retirement announcement

Patriots fans who sat through snow for Matthew Slater's final game express gratitude for legendary special teamer who 'set gold standard'

Photos: Best of Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater's Family Reflects on Legendary Special Teams Patriots Career

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots Actually Focus on Defense in Free Agency?

Patriots Announce New Additions to Coaching Staff

James Ferentz Announces Retirement

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Quarterback Rankings

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Shares Black History Month Message with Patriots Fans

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer

Patriots re-sign DB Terrence Johnson; Release OL Simmons

The New England Patriots re-signed DB Terrence Johnson and released OL Brian Simmons today.

Aug 29, 2010 at 02:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots re-signed DB Terrence Johnson and released OL Brian Simmons today.

Johnson, 5-9, 190 pounds, was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of California University of Pennsylvania on April 20, 2010. He was released by the Patriots on August 23, 2010.

Simmons, 6-4, 318 pounds, is a rookie free agent out of Oklahoma who was signed by the Patriots on August 15, 2010. He first entered the starting lineup for Oklahoma at left guard as a senior in 2009.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.
news

Patriots Announce New Additions to Coaching Staff

17 new additions to Coach Jerod Mayo's staff have been announced.
news

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.
news

NFL and USAA Announce New England Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona as Recipient of 13th Annual Salute to Service Award

Cardona's commitment to supporting service members, veterans and their families to be recognized at NFL Honors.
news

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

The New England Patriots announced today three new additions to Jerod Mayo's staff. DeMarcus Covington has been promoted to defensive coordinator, Jeremy Springer will serve as special teams coordinator and Alex Van Pelt will serve as offensive coordinator.
news

Finalists Announced for the 13th Annual NFL Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA

The NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, and New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona as finalists for the 13th annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.
news

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.
news

Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

The Patriots have called an introductory press conference at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 12 PM to formally introduce Jerod Mayo as the team's 15th head coach in franchise history.
news

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. 
news

Patriots Named Center David Andrews and Cornerback Jonathan Jones Co-Recipients of Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award

New England Patriots center David Andrews and cornerback Jonathan Jones have been selected as co-recipients of the team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award.
news

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 7

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2023 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.
news

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Wide Receiver Rankings

Patriots to Hold Introductory Coordinator Press Conference on Wednesday

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

Patriots coaches and teammates, past and present, react to Matthew Slater's retirement

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Highlights from Matthew Slater's Legendary 16-Year Patriots Career

Enjoy the best sights and sounds from Matthew Slater's legendary 16-year Patriots career. Go inside the locker room for iconic speeches, see Super Bowl highlights and re-live the greatest moments from Slater's incredible career in New England.

Mic'd Up | Matthew Slater's Final New England Patriots Game

Watch Matthew Slater mic'd up for his final NFL game as a New England Patriot. Slater shares emotional moments with family, friends and teammates as he plays the last game of his legendary 16-year career.

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Slater's Last Locker Room Speech for the New England Patriots

Matthew Slater delivers his last New England Patriots locker room speech after the final game of his NFL career. Slater's 16-year Patriots career comes to an end as he embraces coaches and teammates following the 2023 regular season finale.

Matthew Slater's Family Reflects on Legendary Special Teams Patriots Career

Annie and Jackie Slater sit down to reflect on Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater's legendary career in New England. They highlight Slater's interest in football growing up idolizing his Hall of Fame father, his passion for special teams and his dedication to being a spiritual leader for his teammates.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

Tune in for the first NFL Mock Draft of 2024 with Patriots.com's Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar. Hear more from Lazar and Dussault on top draft picks and players to watch, including quarterbacks Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels and more ahead of the event in Detroit, Michigan.

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer

Watch an exclusive one-on-one interview with new Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising