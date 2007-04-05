Patriots re-sign offensive tackle Britt

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (April 5, 2007) -- The New England Patriots re-signed offensive tackle Wesley Britt. Terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.
The 25-year-old Britt, an exclusive-rights free agent, played in 10 games, including one start, last season.
The Patriots signed him to the practice squad in 2005 after he was released by the San Diego Chargers, who had selected him in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-8, 320-pound Britt was signed to New England's active roster in January 2006.
In his first career start last season, at right tackle on Oct. 1 against Cincinnati, Britt did not allow a sack. The Patriots ran for 238 yards in the game, their highest single-game rushing total in 13 seasons.