Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots release nine players

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 06:44 PM

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie WR Will Hastings. Hastings was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent on May 5 and released on July 26.

In addition, the Patriots announced that RB Brandon Bolden, OL Marcus Cannon and FB Danny Vitale and have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision and will not play this season.

Hastings, 23, played in 42 games during his collegiate career at Auburn and finished with 56 receptions for 845 yards and six touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 174-pounder played in 13 games and caught 19 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown in 2019.

