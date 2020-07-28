Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie WR Will Hastings. Hastings was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent on May 5 and released on July 26.
In addition, the Patriots announced that RB Brandon Bolden, OL Marcus Cannon and FB Danny Vitale and have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision and will not play this season.
Hastings, 23, played in 42 games during his collegiate career at Auburn and finished with 56 receptions for 845 yards and six touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 174-pounder played in 13 games and caught 19 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown in 2019.