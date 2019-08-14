Patriots receiver depth being tested

Braxton Berrios has looked the part from the slot and might be the guy who benefits most in terms of game targets without Harris and Dorsett in the fold. Gunner Olszewski has done all you can ask from a division 2 cornerback. Behind them, it's just Damoun Patterson and Ryan Davis, both who caught passes on Wednesday from Brady and could be asked to do so on Saturday.

All have had their moments but are any of them above replacement-level receivers, including Meyers? We just don't know, even if they've all had their moments in practice. And on Harris, one of the most intriguing newcomers on the roster, we might not know for a while.

Right now, this has to be the least intimidating group of receivers Tom Brady has ever had, but there isn't reason to panic just yet. The walking wounded are practically an all-star team, especially if you want to include Josh Gordon in that group. Edelman will be back soon, while Thomas seems to be progressing.

But that doesn't help the team prepare for September, when Ben Watson's suspension will put even more pressure on the pass catchers. We were hoping to get an idea how good this Patriots offense might be with Tom Brady under center on Saturday night, and Dorsett and Harris were going to be a big part of that.