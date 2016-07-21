Patriots release LB C.J. Johnson and LS Christian Yount

Johnson , 24, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent on May 6, 2016 out of Mississippi. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder began his college career at Mississippi as a defensive end before moving to middle linebacker for the 2015 season. Johnson played in 51 games and finished with 180 tackles, 13½ sacks and three interceptions during his college career.

Yount, 28, was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on April 22, 2016. The 6-foot-1, 245-pounder, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2011) and the Cleveland Browns (2011-2014). He was released by Cleveland in May 2015 and did not play last season. Yount originally entered the NFL with Tampa Bay as a rookie free agent out of UCLA on July 27, 2011. He made the 53-man roster out of training camp and played in seven games before being released. Yount then signed with Cleveland, where he remained through the 2014 season. He has played in 60 NFL games.