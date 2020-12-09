Patriots Release LB Jack Cichy; Sign DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they released LB Jack Cichy. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have signed DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith to the practice squad.

Cichy, 25, was claimed off waivers and awarded to New England on Dec. 3, 2020. He was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the sixth round (202nd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. The 6-foot-2, 238-pounder has played in 15 career regular season games as a reserve and posted two tackles on defense and four special teams tackles. He appeared in five games as a reserve this season and made one special teams tackle. Cichy was released by Tampa Bay on Dec. 2.

Lake, 23, originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a rookie free agent out of Brigham Young on April 28, 2020. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder was released by the Rams on Sept. 4. He started in 43-of-48 career games during his college career, compiling 20 total tackles, seven interceptions, two sacks, three forced fumbles and 15 passes defensed.