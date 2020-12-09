Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Dec 09 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Rams

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Belestrator: Stopping the Rams Rushing Attack 

Press Pass: "When we play collectively, we give ourselves a great opportunity to win."

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Chargers

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Full Patriots at Chargers Highlights | NFL Week 13

Gunner Olszewski with a Spectacular Punt Return for the Touchdown

Damien Harris trails a lead-convoy upfield for 15 yards

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Patriots Release LB Jack Cichy; Sign DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith Practice Squad

Dec 09, 2020 at 05:31 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions - Multiple Players 2020 (use this)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they released LB Jack Cichy. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have signed DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith to the practice squad.

Cichy, 25, was claimed off waivers and awarded to New England on Dec. 3, 2020. He was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the sixth round (202nd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. The 6-foot-2, 238-pounder has played in 15 career regular season games as a reserve and posted two tackles on defense and four special teams tackles. He appeared in five games as a reserve this season and made one special teams tackle. Cichy was released by Tampa Bay on Dec. 2.

Lake, 23, originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a rookie free agent out of Brigham Young on April 28, 2020. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder was released by the Rams on Sept. 4. He started in 43-of-48 career games during his college career, compiling 20 total tackles, seven interceptions, two sacks, three forced fumbles and 15 passes defensed.

Smith, 28, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the New York Jets (2015-17) and Dallas Cowboys (2019). He originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (37th overall) by the New York Jets out of Ohio State in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was released by the Jets on July 16, 2018, and spent the season out of football. He signed with Dallas on Jan. 18, 2019, and played in four games with two starts for the Cowboys in 2019, finishing with five receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown. Smith was released by Dallas at the end of the training camp this past summer and spent time on the Houston Texans practice squad. Overall, he has played in 18 NFL games with six starts and totaled 15 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today a series of roster transactions
news

Patriots Claim LB Jack Cichy Off Waivers from Tampa Bay

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed LB Jack Cichy off waivers from Tampa Bay. 
news

Patriots Sign DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Announce A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots have activated WR Donte Moncrief and DL Akeem Spence to the 53-man roster from the practice squad [Standard Elevations] and restored OL Justin Herron to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. The Patriots also announced that they have placed RB Rex Burkhead, DL Carl Davis and OL Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve and placed TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve.
news

Patriots make a series of roster transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Terez Hall to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Additionally, the Patriots activated RB Sony Michel to the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots activated WR Donte Moncrief to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevation) and signed DL Akeem Spence to the practice squad. Released OL Hjalte Froholdt and DL Derek Rivers.
news

Patriots Make Practice Squad Changes

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. . In addition, TE Jake Burt returned to the practice squad after being placed on the practice squad injured reserve list on Oct. 28. The Patriots also released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots re-sign QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad; release TE David Wells from the practice squad

Dolegala was released by New England from the practice squad on Nov. 12.
news

Patriots Make Series Of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated OL Jermaine Eluemunor to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and activated LBs Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots also signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. Additionally, New England released DL Nick Thurman from the 53-man roster and placed LB Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve.
news

Patriots release TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad; place OL Caleb Benenoch on the practice squad injured reserve list

The New England Patriots announced that they have released TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign LB Cassh Maluia to the Practice Squad; Release QB Jake Dolegala from the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Cassh Maluia to the practice squad and released QB Jake Dolegala from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed TE Jordan Thomas off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals and signed TEs Dylan Cantrell and David Wells to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released LB Cassh Maluia, placed TE Dalton Keene on injured reserve and released DL Ryan Glasgow from the practice squad. 

Latest News

Patriots Release LB Jack Cichy; Sign DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith Practice Squad

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

Significance of returning to UCLA, L.A. isn't lost on Matthew Slater

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Rams

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Patriots WR Gunner Olszewksi Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Stephon Gilmore, Jayson Tatum swap jerseys

Unfiltered Notebook 12/8: Dugger continues on rapid track

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/8

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/7

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

The touching reason why Devin McCourty knew he would score on Sunday 

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chargers presented by CarMax

Cam Newton teaches Jake Bailey to dab in purest sideline moment

Patriots teammates can't hold back excitement after Gunner Olszewski's two-TD game

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

Advertising