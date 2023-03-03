Patriots Release OL Hayden Howerton

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released OL Hayden Howerton. Howerton was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 1, 2022 and then signed a future contract with the team on Jan. 10, 2023.
Howerton, 24, went to training camp with the Tennessee Titans after being signed as a rookie free agent out of Southern Methodist on May 13, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder was released by Tennessee on Aug. 30. He made 53 starts during his college career with 39 starts at left guard, 12 at center and two at right guard.