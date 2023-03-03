Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Mar 02 - 03:00 PM | Tue Mar 07 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Debrief: Day Four of the 2023 NFL Combine

Combine prospects highlight Mac Jones' impact, competitiveness

Photos: Patriots Players Read Across America

Matt Groh Discusses the Upcoming Offseason for the Patriots From the NFL Combine

Five Takeaways From Defensive Line and Linebacker Workouts at the NFL Combine

Patriots Debrief: Day Three of the 2023 NFL Combine

2023 NFL Draft First Round Order

Matthew Judon joins NFL+ at the 2023 NFL Combine to analyze draft prospects

Marcus Jones' stellar rookie season no surprise to former Houston teammates

Matt Groh on His Experiences at The NFL Combine

Behind-the-Scenes at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Draft's Top Pass-Rushers Heap Praise on Offensive Tackle Class at NFL Combine

Patriots Debrief: Day Two of the 2023 NFL Combine

Dorchester's Jerrod Clark motivated by early Patriots championships

Patriots Unfiltered at the Combine 3/1: Day 2 News and Notes, Spotlight on DL/LB Prospects

Patriots coaches left a lasting impression at Shrine Bowl

Patriots Debrief: Day One of the 2023 NFL Combine

Potential first-round Patriots fits on display at Scouting Combine

Press Pass: Patriots Gearing for Success at 2023 NFL Combine

Ten Patriots-Related Storylines to Watch at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Patriots Release OL Hayden Howerton

Patriots announce they have released offensive lineman Hayden Howerton.

Mar 03, 2023 at 05:28 PM
New England Patriots
transaction-single-2022-thumb

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released OL Hayden Howerton. Howerton was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 1, 2022 and then signed a future contract with the team on Jan. 10, 2023.

Howerton, 24, went to training camp with the Tennessee Titans after being signed as a rookie free agent out of Southern Methodist on May 13, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder was released by Tennessee on Aug. 30. He made 53 starts during his college career with 39 starts at left guard, 12 at center and two at right guard.

Related Content

news

Patriots Release DL LaBryan Ray

The Patriots announced they have released DL LaBryan Ray

news

Patriots Announce that Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater will Return this Season

The Patriots announced today that special teams captain Matthew Slater will return to the Patriots this season.

news

Patriots Sign Lynn Bowden Jr. To A Future Contract

Patriots announced that they have signed WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to a future contract.

news

Patriots Hire Bill O'Brien as Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

The Patriots announced that Bill O'Brien has been hired as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

news

Patriots sign OL Bill Murray to a future contract

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Bill Murray to a future contract.

news

Patriots sign linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a future contract

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi to a future contract.

news

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

The Patriots announced that they have signed DB Rodney Randle to a future contract.

news

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 11 players to future contracts.

news

Patriots Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that LB Calvin Munson and TE Matt Sokol have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign Tae Hayes to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place DB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve; Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated DB Quandre Mosely and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign DB Tae Hayes to the Practice Squad; Place TE Scotty Washington on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve List

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the practice squad and placed TE Scotty Washington on the practice squad injured reserve list.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Release OL Hayden Howerton

Combine prospects highlight Mac Jones' impact, competitiveness

Patriots honor Sandy Polimeno as 2022 Fan of the Year in partnership with Bank of America

Matt Groh Discusses the Upcoming Offseason for the Patriots From the NFL Combine

Matthew Judon joins NFL+ at the 2023 NFL Combine to analyze draft prospects

Five Takeaways From Defensive Line and Linebacker Workouts at the NFL Combine

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Debrief: Day Four of the 2023 NFL Combine

Check in with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar as they discuss wide receiver, quarterback and tight end observations during the fourth day of the 2023 NFL Combine.

Best sound bites from 'Players Only' NFL+ coverage of Day 1 at '23 combine

Listen to the best sound bites from the exclusive NFL+ stream of the 'Players Only' coverage provided by Dwight Freeney, Matthew Judon, and Calais Campbell from Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Patriots Debrief: Day Three of the 2023 NFL Combine

Check in with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar as they discuss special teams and defensive prospects during the third day of the 2023 NFL Combine.

Matt Groh on His Experiences at The NFL Combine

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh speaks about his past and present experiences at the NFL Combine.

Behind-the-Scenes at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Join Mike Dussault as he takes you on a tour behind-the-scenes of media coverage at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Which WR in the 2023 NFL Draft do you have your eye on? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" share which wide receiver in the 2023 Draft they have their eyes on.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising