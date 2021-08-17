Patriots Release TE Troy Fumagalli

Official website of the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released TE Troy Fumagalli (pronounced – foo-mah-GAH-lee). He was signed by New England as a free agent on May 27, 2021.

Fumagalli, 26, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (156th overall) by the Denver Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. The 6-foot-6, 248-pounder has played in 19 career games with five starts and registered 14 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. After spending his rookie season on injured reserve, he returned to play in 11 games with five starts for the Broncos in 2019 and recorded six receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown. Fumagalli was released by Denver on Sept. 8, 2020 and spent time on Houston's practice squad before being signed to the Denver practice squad on Nov. 9, 2020. He split time for the remainder of the season between the Broncos practice squad and the active roster, seeing action in eight games as a reserve, catching eight passes for 80 yards and one touchdown.

