Patriots Release Three Players

Aug 15, 2021 at 05:38 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released three players in anticipation of the Aug. 17, 2021 mandatory roster cut-down to 85 players. The Patriots released D/TE Rashod Berry, WR Marvin Hall and TE David Wells. 

Berry, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New England out of Ohio State on May 5, 2020. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder began the 2020 season on the practice squad but was elevated to the 53-man roster and played in three games. He recorded one tackle in the regular season-finale against the New York Jets on Jan. 3, 2021.

Hall, 28, was signed by New England as a free agent on June 4, 2021. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Oakland Raiders out of Washington on June 6, 2016. The 5-foot-10, 192-pounder spent part of his rookie season in 2016 on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad and began the 2017 season on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad before being added to the Falcons 53-man roster on Oct. 14, 2017. Overall, Hall has played in 45 NFL games with six starts with Atlanta (2017-18), the Detroit Lions (2019-20) and the Cleveland Browns (2020). He has totaled 37 career receptions for 772 yards and five touchdowns

Wells, 26, was signed by New England on July 23, 2021. He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 10, 2020 and released on Nov. 16, 2020. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Dallas Cowboys on May 11, 2018, out of San Diego State. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder was released by Dallas at the end of training camp and spent most of the 2018 season on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. He went to training camp with Kansas City in 2019 but was injured during training camp and spent the season on injured reserve.

