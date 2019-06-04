Patriots Release Tight End Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jun 04, 2019 at 04:45 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins. 

Seferian-Jenkins, 26, signed with New England on April 10, 2019. The 6-foot-5, 262-pounder is a veteran of five NFL seasons with Tampa Bay (2014-16), the N.Y. Jets (2017) and Jacksonville (2018). Seferian-Jenkins originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (38th overall) by Tampa Bay out of Washington. He was released by the Buccaneers in September of 2016 and was claimed off waivers by the Jets. Seferian-Jenkins signed with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent on March 16, 2018. 

Overall, Seferian-Jenkins has played in 43 regular-season games with 29 starts and totaled 116 receptions for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2017 with the Jets when he posted 50 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season with the Jaguars, Seferian-Jenkins started the first five games of the season and caught 11 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown before being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 9.

