Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Fri Aug 14 - 12:00 AM | Sun Aug 16 - 11:58 PM
Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/14, presented by Optum

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/14, presented by Optum

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

QBs strike a positive chord

QBs strike a positive chord

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

Aug 15, 2020 at 04:51 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transaction

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have released WR Quincy Adeboyejo.

Adeboyejo, 25, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 20, 2019. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Baltimore Ravens out of Mississippi on May 5, 2017. He spent the majority of the 2017 season on the Ravens practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late December, seeing action as a reserve in the regular-season finale vs. Cincinnati. Adeboyejo spent the 2018 season with Baltimore on the Physically Unable to Perform List, before being released on July 25, 2019. He spent part of training camp in 2019 with the New York Jets before being signed by New England to the practice squad.

Related Content

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List
news

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

The Patriots have announced the signing of veteran running back Lamar Miller. In addition, the Patriots announced that DL Nick Coe was released and OL Dustin Woodard was placed on the Reserve/Retired List.
Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier
news

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Tyler Gauthier.
Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List
news

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

The Patriots announced that that they have signed DL Darius Kilgo. In addition, LB Brandon King was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List. 
Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit
news

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

The New England Patriots announced that that they have acquired cornerback Michael Jackson in a trade with the Detroit Lions for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.
Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber
news

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Zuber was originally signed by the Patriots on May 5, and released on July 26.
Patriots Make Roster Transactions
news

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

The Patriots announced that LB Dont'a Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse and WR Marqise Lee have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision.
Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke
news

Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie QB Brian Lewerke.
Patriots Announce Roster Moves
news

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that S Patrick Chung and OL Najee Toran have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision and will not play this season.
Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings
news

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie WR Will Hastings.
Patriots release nine players
news

Patriots release nine players

The New England Patriots announced that they have released nine players.
Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins
news

Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Lenzy Pipkins.

Latest News

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/14

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/14

Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday: a look back at how the McCourtys have helped their community

Celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday: a look back at how the McCourtys have helped their community

Patriots News Blitz 8/13: First field day produces happy campers

Patriots News Blitz 8/13: First field day produces happy campers

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Byrd hopes to soar in New England's offense

Byrd hopes to soar in New England's offense

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2

Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

20 Burning Patriots training camp questions

20 Burning Patriots training camp questions

Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

Reports: Patriots add offensive lineman, running back

Reports: Patriots add offensive lineman, running back

Report: Patriots sign two veterans

Report: Patriots sign two veterans

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

QBs strike a positive chord

QBs strike a positive chord

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

Advertising