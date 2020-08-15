Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

Adeboyejo, 25, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 20, 2019. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Baltimore Ravens out of Mississippi on May 5, 2017. He spent the majority of the 2017 season on the Ravens practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late December, seeing action as a reserve in the regular-season finale vs. Cincinnati. Adeboyejo spent the 2018 season with Baltimore on the Physically Unable to Perform List, before being released on July 25, 2019. He spent part of training camp in 2019 with the New York Jets before being signed by New England to the practice squad.