Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

Fellow tight end Mike Gesicki agreed.

"It's such a great holiday," Gesicki said, sporting a hilarious inflatable costume that transformed him into a guy holding on to a rocket ship for dear life.

"You get to come out here and dress up, enjoy yourself, and then obviously being around kids and seeing the smiles on their faces. I think the most important part about what we do is having the opportunity to do things like this and see the smiles on their faces. But they also give so much joy to us, so I'm just really appreciative and it puts everything into perspective."

That was a popular sentiment, as the players got to know the children and their families.

The kids were all patients at Boston Children's Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Hasbro Children's Hospital, UMass Memorial, and Mass General Hospital. Slater spoke to the hardship they're experiencing, and how good it felt to see them get to act like kids for a day.

"I believe we all have a responsibility to give back and use out platform the right way and to connect with people," Slater said.