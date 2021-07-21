Patriots Sign 2021 Second-Round Pick DL Christian Barmore

Barmore, 21, was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 38th overall selection out of Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder was an integral part of the 2020 BCS National Champion Alabama team, earning Defensive Most Valuable Player in the National Championship win over Ohio State. He played in 12 games last season and totaled 37 tackles with a team-high of eight sacks.